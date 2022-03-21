Eliminating 3 things from your diet can cause you to lose up to 50 kg – a true story

An English woman said she lost 50 kg by “simply” eliminating 3 things from her diet. Let’s see how she did it.

We all want a perfect physique: slender, firm, smooth, toned. To show off dresses and costumes by the sea, but also simply to feel “beautiful”. Because let’s face it, even though in recent years we have been trying to change mentality and of accept the body for what it is, the stereotyped image to be achieved is always the same. Tall, beautiful and (possibly) thin.

Naturally being overweight it is not a mere aesthetic question. And the healthfirst of all, to lose. Losing weight, therefore, sometimes really is necessary. But the diet “Scares” each of us. It means “renunciation”, commitmentwillpower. The story of an English womanHowever, it can help us. AND comfort usbecause she succeeded, so what we could do it too.

Obviously, before starting any diet or diet change, it is it is advisable to consult your doctor or a specialist. Because we are all the same but all different, and DIY can lead to serious consequences. But let’s see how one lady succeeded to get better. Eliminating only 3 things from his diet.

Diet of -50 kg, the story of Natalie

Natalie is a woman like any otheryoung, with children, who at some point she realized she had to lose weight, and a lot too. In an interview published on the Daily Express he said he took a “drastic” decision not so much to achieve a stereotype of beauty, but why her weight prevented her from living a normal life. She was no longer able to move properly, to play with her children. Love for them ultimately pushed her to improve. TO take better care of yourself. At the end of its path, lost 50 Kg. She and she is smiling again. Here are what her “smart” moves were. Incredibly simple, by the way.

Step 1: away with the sweets

It may seem like a really obvious one, but Ms. Natalie has first cleared from his daily diet sweets, treats and cookies. He took in large quantities, especially above out of meals. Taking away from his body a great deal of refined sugars It began to lose weight right away. Packaged foods, as we know, are really “packed” with fats and sugars, much more than those prepared at home.

“No more Delivery”

The second step that Natalie took was to don’t eat anymore those “delicacies” that make our mouth water just to name them: pizza, fries, hamburgers, packaged salads, nuggets etc., and consequently also the drinks that often accompany them. We all know very well how much sugar there is in Cola, Orange, Tea and industrial drinks.

Ban the most useless calories: alcohol

Of all the things that make you fat more than ever there is for sure the alcohol. If at least a sandwich brings nutrients to the body, wine, beer and drinks “give us” only others sugars and many many calories. By eliminating the habit of drinking alcohol, Natalie gave the definitive “twist” to her diet. Within a yearshe managed to lose 50 Kg. It was undoubtedly a beautiful gift, if only for the state of his health. Get back in shapeas well as improving the aesthetics, it also puts you in a good moodand her children will now be even happier to play with her.

Losing weight is not impossiblesometimes that’s really enough eliminate the superfluousand above all to adopt a lifestyle healthier in general, made up of movement, regular sleep and no excesses.

((The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.)