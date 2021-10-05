Elio and the Tense Stories reply to Miriam Leone bullied for the eyebrows, the hilarious comment is viral

The singer of the famous Milanese group was mentioned by the actress during the interview in which she tells of being bullied because of her eyebrows (which according to her high school friends made her look like Elio). Thus the artist entered the debate with a straight leg. Diluting the tones as usual and giving everyone a laugh

The lead singer of the group Elio and the Tense Stories does not turn up his nose discovering that he has been involved in the viral debate of the last few hours on social networks. And above all he does not turn up his eyebrow: the leader of the Milanese band, famous with the stage name of Elio but aka Stefano Belisari, spoke with a straight leg on the issue relating to eyebrows of Miriam Leone. The actress revealed in a recent interview with the Corriere della Sera who, in school, was bullied because of the detail of her thick eyebrows. “In high school they told me he was the same as Elio delle Storie Tese”, said the actress, TV presenter and former Sicilian model. And Elio’s hilarious response was not long in coming: with his typical light and ironic tones, he wanted to dilute the question. A very important and very delicate issue, dedicated to bullying, which was sweetened by the legendary musician who came out with an intervention that immediately went viral. On the social profiles of the band Elio delle Storie Tese the post appeared with a photo showing the close-up of the actress accompanied by the caption: “And what should we say, who were called ‘the Miriams’?” And at the end of the comment, we read: “New group The Sopracciglis” with the addition of the hashtag #tantolove. The likes of the post published by the group are multiplying like loaves and fish. You can see Elio delle Storie Tese’s post dedicated to Miriam Leone at the bottom of this article.

Miriam Leone’s eyebrows

Bullying, not only Miriam Leone: many stories told The confession made by Miriam Leone about having been laughed at in the past because of her eyebrows (which today are the most requested in the world, in spite of her high school friends who mocked her) sounds less serious than it is. only in retrospect. The fact that Miriam Leone is considered by many to be the most beautiful Miss Italy in the history of the beauty pageant, in fact, partly sweetens this anecdote. However, in high school days, when Miriam Leone was still far from becoming the diva she is today, the act of bullying was certainly not light. “Today it’s funny because I’m an age. But why should I take it if he insults me on social media, say, Giuseppino 88? Happiness in criticizing others is bar chat that is worth zero. Things change in very young people, I see a important acceptance of diversity. It took me a lifetime to accept my face, I have never been happy with my appearance “, these are the words of Miriam Leone.

Many celebs who are bullied

Noemi to Le Iene: "Bullying for my weight, now because I have lost weight" It should be noted that there are many celebrities who have been affected by bullying in school age and beyond. Unfortunately, the list of stars who revealed they were bullied before, during and after the start of their careers is endless.

From Madonna, teased for her hair so much that she is defined by perfidious tongues as a “hairy monster”, to Tom Cruise mocked because of a dyslexia problem, the stars touched by bullies are many. There is Kate Winslet mocked for her weight, Rosario Dawson mocked as a girl for not particularly prosperous breasts, vice versa Rihanna and Katy Perry enter the crosshairs of bullies for an abundant décolleté … Actor Henry Cavill was pestered by his peers, who called him “Fat Cavill”, while Canadian singer Avril Lavigne was referred to as the “Vampire Lady” for her pointy canines. Even Kate Middleton was not spared from bullying at school, on the contrary: the future queen was even forced to change school because of a group of bullies. And remaining on the subject of the English royal family, Prince Henry was also teased. The reason? The color of her hair. If for some stars, according to their own admissions, the bullying they suffered was a sort of springboard to redeem themselves with an enviable career (as Rihanna said, for example), for others it was only the beginning of a nightmare. . Demi Lovato claims that bullying as a young man was the source of her eating disorders and self-harm. The singer was harassed by bullies to the point of deciding to be schooled at home, a choice also taken by Ryan Gosling. Many actors have stated that one of the reasons they were bullied was their love of acting. Robert Pattinson revealed that he was beaten up by bullies because of his acting interest. The same happened to his “Twilight” colleague, Taylor Lautner, and Christian Bale. Below we show you the post published on the official social media profiles of the band Elio e le Storie Tese: