Elio Germano, Luca Di Fulvio and Sandro Trotti: protagonists of the International Prize for European Literary Cathedrals

Monday 13 December 2021 Elio Germano, Luca Di Fulvio and Sandro Trotti will retrace their extraordinary careers on the occasion of the delivery of the prestigious award “The European Literary Cathedrals”, received among others by Arturo Brachetti, Renzo Arbore, Carlo Verdone, Umberto Eco, José Saramago, David Lynch , Meryl Streep, Ennio Morricone, promoted by the Eureka Association.

Primoli Foundation, 13 December 2021 at 5.30 pm, admission by invitation in compliance with the security measures provided for by the regulations. The actor who won the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 for the best male interpretation (the only one after Mastroianni), the most internationally acclaimed writer in Italy with a masterpiece novel: The gang of dreams, the Italian painter who brought about the renaissance of painting as a language: respectively, Elio Germano, Luca Di Fulvio and Sandro Trotti represent the spearheads of Italian excellence. They all share one characteristic: a strong bond with Rome, the city not surprisingly called caput mundi, and from which they took the first steps towards a career of unmatched prestige at an international level.

The three great artists will retrace the salient moments of their careers, together with Marco Ghitarrari and Pierluigi Pietricola, president and vice-president of the International Literary Cathedrals European Award, the prestigious award assigned to illustrious personalities, including Ennio Morricone, Carlo Verdone, David Lynch , Umberto Eco and established with the aim of highlighting culture in its broadest sense to enhance those who have contributed to consolidating a strong European identity.

During the event, with admission by reservation and in full compliance with security measures, the Excellentissimus Award which every year recognizes the talent of Giovani Promesse will be awarded to Flavia Mancinelli, Davide Ambrogio, Vincenzo Grassi and Lorenzo D’Antò.

The event will be held in compliance with anti-Covid19 regulations. Access allowed only with Super Green Pass.