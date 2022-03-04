Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike y Zendaya: lyrics, english translation and video

euphoria It has become a major series in recent years. That is why its soundtrack has been one of the most sought after. On this occasion, Dominic Fike and Zendaya took on the task of composing an incredible melody called ‘Eliot’s Song’ and that is why at sónica.mx we bring you the lyrics and translation in Spanish.

Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike and Zendaya

I’ve got no place

Buildin’ you a rocket up to outer space

I watch you fade

Keepin’ the lights on in this forsaken place

little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

us against the world

Just a couple sinner’s makin’ fun of hell

If I keep you here

I’ll only be doing this for myself

little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

I know this thing is broken

So I leave my door wide open

Been some time sync? weve spoken

On? day we’ll meet again

Some distance when you’re older

You’ll come lean on my shoulder

Tell me that storm is over

One day we’ll meet again

little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar

I think you may be my only friend

I gave it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

I hope it was worth it in the end

Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike and Zendaya (Spanish lyrics)

I do not have a place

Building a rocket into outer space

I watch you fade

Keeping the lights on in this abandoned place

Little Star

It feels like you fell right on my head

I gave you to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

We againts the world

Just a couple of sinners mocking hell

If I keep you here

I’ll only be doing this for myself

Little Star

It feels like you fell right on my head

I gave you to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

I know this thing is broken

So I leave my door wide open

It’s been some time since we spoke

The day we meet again

At a distance, when you’re older

Will you come lean on my shoulder

Tell me the storm is over

One day we will meet again

Little Star

It seems you fell right on my head

gave you to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar}

I think you can be my only friend

I gave it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

I hope it was worth it in the end

The lyrics were composed by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Labrinth and Zendaya. All rights belong to HBO.