Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike y Zendaya: lyrics, english translation and video

euphoria It has become a major series in recent years. That is why its soundtrack has been one of the most sought after. On this occasion, Dominic Fike and Zendaya took on the task of composing an incredible melody called ‘Eliot’s Song’ and that is why at sónica.mx we bring you the lyrics and translation in Spanish.
Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike and Zendaya
I’ve got no place
Buildin’ you a rocket up to outer space
I watch you fade
Keepin’ the lights on in this forsaken place
little star
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
us against the world
Just a couple sinner’s makin’ fun of hell
If I keep you here
I’ll only be doing this for myself
little star
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
I know this thing is broken
So I leave my door wide open
Been some time sync? weve spoken
On? day we’ll meet again
Some distance when you’re older
You’ll come lean on my shoulder
Tell me that storm is over
One day we’ll meet again
little star
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
You and my guitar
I think you may be my only friend
I gave it all to see you shine again
I hope it was worth it in the end
I hope it was worth it in the end
Eliot’s Song – Dominic Fike and Zendaya (Spanish lyrics)
I do not have a place
Building a rocket into outer space
I watch you fade
Keeping the lights on in this abandoned place
Little Star
It feels like you fell right on my head
I gave you to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
We againts the world
Just a couple of sinners mocking hell
If I keep you here
I’ll only be doing this for myself
Little Star
It feels like you fell right on my head
I gave you to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
I know this thing is broken
So I leave my door wide open
It’s been some time since we spoke
The day we meet again
At a distance, when you’re older
Will you come lean on my shoulder
Tell me the storm is over
One day we will meet again
Little Star
It seems you fell right on my head
gave you to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
You and my guitar}
I think you can be my only friend
I gave it all to see you shine again
I hope it was worth it in the end
I hope it was worth it in the end
The lyrics were composed by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Labrinth and Zendaya. All rights belong to HBO.