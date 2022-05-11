Elis’ Bordeaux avoids relegation today but needs a miracle to save itself

The FC Girondins Bordeaux from the Honduran Albert Elis He was saved from being relegated mathematically this Wednesday in France’s Ligue 1, but he needs more than a miracle to avoid going to the second division of French football.

Bordeaux avoided relegation today without playing as the Saint-Etienne, direct rival, suffered a bitter defeat from 4-2 against Nice when he was winning 2-0 in a duel that was pending.

In the first half, Saint-Étienne won easily with goals from Denis Bouanga (minute 11) and Zaydou Youssouf (minute 45) and this result condemned FC Girondins de Bordeaux to second place.

However, to their good fortune, Nice came from behind with four goals in the second half thanks to goals from Melvin Bard (minute 52), Andy Delort (minutes 69 and 62) and ended up liquidating Hicham Boudaoui in the 80th minute.