Elis’ Bordeaux avoids relegation today but needs a miracle to save itself
Bordeaux, France.
The FC Girondins Bordeaux from the Honduran Albert Elis He was saved from being relegated mathematically this Wednesday in France’s Ligue 1, but he needs more than a miracle to avoid going to the second division of French football.
Bordeaux avoided relegation today without playing as the Saint-Etienne, direct rival, suffered a bitter defeat from 4-2 against Nice when he was winning 2-0 in a duel that was pending.
In the first half, Saint-Étienne won easily with goals from Denis Bouanga (minute 11) and Zaydou Youssouf (minute 45) and this result condemned FC Girondins de Bordeaux to second place.
However, to their good fortune, Nice came from behind with four goals in the second half thanks to goals from Melvin Bard (minute 52), Andy Delort (minutes 69 and 62) and ended up liquidating Hicham Boudaoui in the 80th minute.
In the absence of two days for the end of the season, the Bordeaux is last with 27 points and only has options to save the category by aspiring to a playoff for permanence.
Alberth Elis’s team needs to win the remaining games and also Saint-Étienne loses both matches to play a playoff for salvation.
Lorient and Stade Bretois are the rivals that FC Girondins de Bordeaux will have to beat.
It should be noted that Elis is recovering from a meniscus injury and his team has certainly missed him this season. The Honduran player scored nine goals in 19 games played.
In France’s Ligue 1, those who finish in the last and penultimate position after 38 games lose the categories; while the penultimate plays playoff with a team from the second division of France.