Elis would miss the rest of the season with Girondins de Bordeaux in France

2022-04-10

The Girondins of Bordeaux won this Sunday a very important victory over the Metz (3-1) for matchday 31 of Ligue 1 to continue believing in salvation. However, not all is good news at the club, as the striker Albert Elis he would be saying goodbye to the rest of the season.

Girondins coach gave bad news about Alberth Elis

And it is that the Honduran was summoned for this commitment, but finally he did not jump even on the substitute bench. Prior to the meeting, the French journalist Clement Carpentier assured that the player relapsed from his injury and must go through the operating room.

”End of the season for Elis? The Honduran striker is going to undergo surgery on his right meniscus after a relapse against Lille (a blow woke up the pain). He should be out for 4 to 6 weeks”, assured the reporter from the agency L’ESJ PRO prior to the match against Metz.