Elis would miss the rest of the season with Girondins de Bordeaux in France
2022-04-10
The Girondins of Bordeaux won this Sunday a very important victory over the Metz (3-1) for matchday 31 of Ligue 1 to continue believing in salvation. However, not all is good news at the club, as the striker Albert Elis he would be saying goodbye to the rest of the season.
Girondins coach gave bad news about Alberth Elis
And it is that the Honduran was summoned for this commitment, but finally he did not jump even on the substitute bench. Prior to the meeting, the French journalist Clement Carpentier assured that the player relapsed from his injury and must go through the operating room.
”End of the season for Elis? The Honduran striker is going to undergo surgery on his right meniscus after a relapse against Lille (a blow woke up the pain). He should be out for 4 to 6 weeks”, assured the reporter from the agency L’ESJ PRO prior to the match against Metz.
It should be remembered that in that clash against the Lillewhich ended goalless, the ‘Panterita’ suffered a severe blow to his right leg that forced him to leave the pitch in the first half.
Elis’s agent affirms that he is tempted by a great from France
The injury now seems to be more serious because the attacker will have to undergo surgery on the right meniscus and would be out for more than a month, which leaves the Girondins in the zone of attack, since it loses his goleador for the next ‘finals’.
If the news is confirmed, He is He would finish the campaign with 20 games played in which he managed to rock the nets nine times. His victims include PSG, Lyon and defending champions Lille.
It should be remembered that the Honduran is on loan at the Girondins by the Boavista and the French could activate the purchase option by paying the eight million euros for the Honduran.