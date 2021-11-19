Elisa Visari: “I’m not looking for a Plan B”

This article is published in issue 47 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until November 23, 2021

TO house all fine. Just like the title of Gabriele Muccino’s film in which Elisa Visari debuted and as the state of health of the love nest that he has been sharing for a year in Milan with Andrea Damante, disc jockey and former tronista of Men and women, who seems to have found a kingdom and castle with her. Former model born in LatinaSantarelli’s land of reclamation and great female beauties, won the Explosive Talent Award at the Giffoni Film Festival. For many, at the age of just twenty, he remembers the Ornella Muti of Popular novel.

What contributed most to the end of your adolescence: cinema or love?

«I would say more cinema, which made me grow a lot and quickly, experiencing wonderful sets together with great artists who welcome you and immediately put you at their level. Everyone is afraid of losing their independence: living together at the age of twenty is not taken for granted. If I had stayed in Latina, where my parents run a dental practice, Andrea and I would hardly have seen each other. For us, it all came naturally. “

Do paparazzi still exist?

“They do exist. We find them regularly stationed under the house ».

Do you have many secrets?

«I would say none. The last scoop they did with me was surprise me walking with our little dogs, Toby the poodle and Justin, the Pomeranian spitz. “

His first take?

«In Ischia, on my seventeenth birthday, on the set of Muccino. At home everyone is fine it was a choral film and Gabriele locked us all up on the island, no one could return to Rome but every now and then families were allowed to visit us. I remember wonderful evenings at the spa with Favino’s wife and Giulia Michelini’s partner. We also had a group chat: it was called “Gli Ischiantati” ».

Muccino then turned it for The best years and for a Xiaomi commercial short film, shot with a mobile phone.

“We talk often and he is a father to me. He just sent me a copy of his book Life on him. In the dedication, he wrote: “To my muse” ».

They compare her to Muti but instead she is inspired by Angelina Jolie.

«In the sense that I would like to play some of his roles. Action movie maybe, like Lara Croft. Or in the style of Interrupted girls, where she is interned in an asylum. Scripts like this, with a pinch of madness inside ».

In the end, did she enroll in university or not?

«There is no need: I study languages ​​on my own and in the meantime I deepen acting, singing and dubbing. Cinema is all I want. Thinking about a plan B doesn’t interest me. “

