Elisabeth Moss accepted ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ so that the other candidate would not do it: “In no way will she have the opportunity to do this” – TV6 News

The American actress Elisabeth Moss has given us excellent performances over the years, but without a doubt one of her most famous roles is the one she plays in The Handmaid’s Tale, the successful series adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood that has already broadcasts its fifth season on Hulu -in Spain we see it through HBO Max-. Your role of june/offreda mother and wife victim of the abuses of the totalitarian state of Gilead in which the dystopia takes place, has been the object of great praise and has given her the first Emmy for Best Actress of her career after a decade of nominations and a second Globe de Oro -an award he has already won for his work in Top of the Lake-.

Elisabeth Moss is also recognized around the world for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Menbut The Handmaid’s Tale He ended up consecrating it in its early years as a television phenomenon and his career has seen his work multiply on the big screen. However, the interpreter was about to reject her role.

This has been recognized by herself in her appearance on Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confusedin which He explained that he had great doubts about it and admitted the surprising reason that pushed him to yes: competitiveness with another actress. According to Moss, the dark premise of the story and the complexity of the character appealed to her from the get-go, but the final push was what it was. And we love her for being able to talk about it so openly. “The script came in and it was really good, and I was like, ‘How are they going to do The Handmaid’s Tale? That’s crazy’. But then the first script was amazing, the second script was amazing, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.

The truth is that I was thinking about not doing it, but then they told me the actress that they were thinking about going next … And it was an actress that I like, and I said: ‘Hell, no. There’s no way she’s going to get a chance to do this.’ And that’s what finally pushed me to say yes: the competition

The actress stopped short of mentioning the other performer’s name, but luckily for series creator Bruce Miller, for viewers, and for Moss herself, of course, the answer was yes. The Hulu series has given him greater notoriety in the industry and has also allowed him to explore other facets related to the entertainment industry, since She is also an executive producer of the series and made her directorial debut in the fourth season putting himself behind the cameras of three episodes, which he has done again in the fifth that is currently being broadcast.

