Elisabeth Moss and a Shirley of mystery and terror

A young woman is reading a book, absorbed in thought, on the train, on the way home. Who knows what strange mechanisms are activated in her, that when she gets home she sees her husband and takes him to the bathroom to have sex.

The text you read is The lotterya short story of Shirley Jacksonthe author who played by Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) will become an ambivalent, fascinating and frenetic character, almost like the sex that Rose and Fred have at the beginning.

Shirley Jackson did not reach 50 years. She is an author specializing in horror stories, what Josephine Decker’s film tells is fiction. In it, Shirley and her husband Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg, a wide-ranging actor, like he can be in a supporting role in call me by your name either Doctor Strange) house Fred and Rose in their home.



Elisabeth Moss and Odessa Young, the writer and her visitor. Photo Zeta Films

Is that Stanley is a teacher and takes as an assistant Fred (Logan Lerman, from The advantages of being invisible Y hunters), who sees in this a likely springboard for his career.

But since Shirley is a relationship film, the one that prevails, in addition to that of each couple, is the one between the housewife and Rose (Australian Odessa Young, from the miniseries high-life).



Stanley & Shirley, or Michael Stuhlbarg and Elisabeth Moss, a very particular marriage. Photo Zeta Films

After a period of repulsion from the first to the second, everything changes almost suddenly. Shirley hasn’t wanted to leave the house for months, which certainly worries her husband. We are sometime in the ’50s, the role of women is not what it is today, and thanks to her relationship with Shirley, Rose will experiment, almost without realizing it? a drastic and essential change.



The actress of “The Invisible Man” and “The Square” is also a producer of “Shirley”. Photo Zeta Films

And so will Shirley, who is stranded to write her next story, until…

Climates and performances

An acting movie, but also a climactic one, which can confuse more than one viewer, because it jumps from drama to mystery and leaves many questions from this other side of the screen.

It is not shirley a biography, nor a biopic of Shirley Jackson, whose most successful novel is The Curse of Hill House, which even had a series on Netflix. Like any good movie, it accepts diverse approaches. It can be seen as a drama, but it can also be analyzed from the point of view of how the male characters exert oppression rather than understanding over the female ones.



Logan Lerman (who was the protagonist of “The Perks of Being Invisible”) is Shirley’s husband’s assistant. Photo Zeta Films

Or perhaps Shirley isn’t waiting for her husband’s look about her new work, the one that has taken her so long to imagine and translate into words, and the film by the director of Madeline’s Madeline -not premiered in Argentina- is more concerned with evoking than discovering.

“Shirley”

Good

drama/mystery USA, 2020. 109′, SAM 13 R. Of: Josephine Decker. With: Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman. Rooms: Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Recoleta, Multiplex Belgrano, Showcase North.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE