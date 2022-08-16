Elisabeth Moss and why she said no to ‘The Power of the Dog’

The best and most anticipated movies of 2022

The 110 Best Netflix Original Movies

Since 2009 Jane Campion has not directed a film. More than a decade of absence in theaters that she made even more angry when she premiered on Netflix ‘The power of the dog’ and it was clear that the New Zealander was still in top form. Jane Campion won the Oscar for Best Directing in an Oscar that didn’t go as well as expected for the film. After all, it was her only award of no less than 12 nominations.

Netflix

However, few remember, perhaps because it is not currently on any platform in Spain, that Jane Campion gave us one of the best series of the decade with Top of the Lake in this impasse of the cinema. Both installments of the series, both 2013 and 2017, star Elisabeth Moss. However, in that same 2017 the actress, also from ‘Mad Men’, rose to stardom for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Still, with her being Campion’s star in everything he’d done over the last decade, it was no wonder he wanted her in her movie.

Apparently she was the one who was going to play the leading female role in the film, a role that ended up in the hands of Kristen Dunst and that gave her, along with her husband Jesse Plemons (also present in the film), an Oscar nomination that Moss still hasn’t got it. “The Power of the Dog” might have been the role that would have rocketed Moss from TV to movie star, from Emmys to Oscars, but compromises are compromises. Moss spoke with Empire about that anger at not having been able to do the project.

VALERIE MACON

I mean, I’m not going to lie, I wish… I wish… I wish… I could have. Of course. It’s hard, because I really wanted to do it and Jane Campion and I talked about it for a couple of years. But she and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out, and it’s really no one’s fault. I was actually happy that Kirsten did it because she respected her a lot as an actress. I think if that role had gone to someone I didn’t love… I don’t think I would have liked it. It’s obviously such a beautiful movie.

‘The power of the dog’ is and will be available on Netflix Spain while there is still no news of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ after the brutal end of season 4.

Rafael Sanchez Casademont

Specialized in movies and series, his thing is classic and author movies, although he doesn’t miss one of Marvel or the success of the moment on Netflix due to professional deformation.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io