Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski in teasers

And now the first images of the aftermath of that shocking event have been revealed.

Actress and co-star Yvonne Strahovski, 39, is seen in the first photos released by Hulu for the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

In the new shot, an angry close-up of June’s face can be seen after she orchestrated the murder of the commander who repeatedly raped her throughout the series.

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the series is set in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead founded in what used to be the United States.

Women’s status is reduced to a much lower status than that of men, as they are denied basic rights such as being able to read or use money.

The “servants” are the women who are forced to wear the hijab and subjected to a form of slavery in which they are repeatedly raped in order to have children.

Meanwhile, the other photo of Yvonne Serena, Captain Waterford’s wife, has emerged as she doesn’t seem too upset as she can be seen smiling behind a black funeral veil.

According to Hulu, Serena is looking to “raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.”

There will be a familiar face missing from the upcoming season as Alexis Bledel shockingly announced last month her departure from her Emmy Award-winning role on the show, which began filming its fifth season at the time.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I felt like I should walk away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this point,” said the 40-year-old actress, who has been on the show since the first season.

She said, “I will always be grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such moving and resonant scenes for Emily, and Hulhu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.” diverse.

Alexis played Emily Malik, who was a servant under the name Ofglen until she fled to Canada and is now a Mayday Resistance.

She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest for her work on the first season and was nominated three more times for that show.

The show has long since surpassed the events of Margaret Atwood’s novel, so the writers have a level of latitude in shaping the plot around Alexis’ exit.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on September 14.