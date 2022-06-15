Elisabeth Moss explains what will happen to her character in the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

At some point this year (probably after the summer), we will be able to enjoy the new episodes of The Handmaid’s Talethat is already in full shooting of its fifth edition, according to what its protagonist told in an interview with Drew Barrymore. “She’s doing great, we’re halfway through… I’ll say that it is a very big season“, explained Elisabeth Moss, who has played June Osborne since 2017. “We are shooting a lot on location, very little in the studio, which for us means that it is very big. We are all the time on the road, many scenarios“, has assured the actress of Charlie’s Angelswhich seems to indicate that the protagonist’s universe will expand while she adapts to her new situation.

After what happened in the fourth season, everyone is waiting to know what they are the consequences that the character of Elisabeth Moss will have to face, and the actress has given a clue: “June’s journey is very long, also that of other characters. But June is dealing with what freedom really means.” “Can you really be free and what does that freedom mean? What do you do with your anger? Very important questions with which it is easy to identify”, the interpreter has insisted, referring to the process of recovering from the trauma that the protagonist must go through after her years locked up and enslaved in Gilead.

It has not been the only one of the protagonists who has given a small preview of what is to come. Samira Wiley, who plays Moira (and do not continue reading if you are not up to date because there are spoilers): “We’re right back where we left off. Everyone who watched the season finale found out what happened to the Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). So June, as usual, is in trouble. But she lives in Canada with my character and her husband, Luke “. Of course, the protagonist will have to face Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), wife of the leader of Gilead who, in addition, was expecting a baby with him even though they both believed they couldn’t have children. Although the marriage had faltered in previous seasons, this may be a starting point for new plots that confront both women.

“Nothing good, nothing good. She’s not happy,” Elisabeth Moss assured Andy Cohen during a recent appearance and referring precisely to Serena’s character. Above all, it must be remembered that June, in order for the commander’s wife to be aware of her involvement in the murder, sent him one of Waterford’s fingers in the mail. A truly dark moment in the plot of the series, which never leaves anyone indifferent, and to what the actress assures is only the beginning: “The problem is that he is only a man. It doesn’t solve the whole problem“.

Other details that have been known for the moment was the signing of Christine Ko (known for her role in Dave) to play a recurring character whose name will be Lily. She will be a refugee from Gilead, the fictional and dystopian country that the United States has become, which is now acts as a leader in the resistance movement which is based on Canadian soil.