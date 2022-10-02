Elisabeth Moss goes after a serial killer in “Luminous”, the new Apple TV + series

Shortly after her 40th birthday, Elisabeth Moss He has been working for more than thirty in film and television. But it was in this last decade that she rose to stardom, thanks to breakout roles in Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Now, the Californian actress stars in and produces the series bright (Shining Girlsthe original title), which premieres this Friday the 29th on Apple TV+and where she plays an archivist of a Chicago newspaper who becomes involved in the search for a murderer.

Elisabeth Moss prospered as the only male executive at a 1960s advertising agency in Mad Men: then led the charge against a totalitarian regime in The Handmaid’s Tale Y fought an abusive partner in the 2020 movie The invisible man.

Judging from her project choices, it makes sense to want to look for her as a hero or savior. “That’s a great compliment,” she recently said of the idea that she is a desirable actress for a movie set in a trench.

“With the characters I play, I always want to show how tough an ordinary person can be. I want people to feel like, ‘Oh, I could be that person. I would do that.’ that way.’ I like the idea of ​​playing everyday superheroes because I think we all have a kind of superhero inside of us.”







Elisabeth Moss, in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The Archivist Seeking Revenge

However, fighting the bad guys is not easy. In brightbased on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, Moss has a lot of work ahead of her.

In this eight-episode metaphysical thriller, he stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a 1990s Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after a traumatic assault.

When he learns that a recent murder mirrors his own case, he teams up with experienced but troubled journalist Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the drama adapted by showrunner Silka Luisa also stars Phillipa Soo, with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the cast.







Peggy Olson, the character of Elisabeth Moss, in “Mad men”, the secretary succeeds as a copywriter.

a romantic villain

Kirby ends up being chased and stalked by that serial killer (Bell) named Harper, who is always one step ahead of his victims and the authorities. Part of what makes the series exciting to watch is that it seems impossible to stop it.

Moss, who serves as executive producer – along with Leonardo Di Caprio, among others – and also directed two episodes of brightpraised Bell’s work: “I know I’m probably biased, but I really think this is the best thing he’s ever done. He blew us away every day.”

Harper is so confident that he approaches his prey with arrogance. Moss says that charisma is what sells the character.

“Our intention was to find someone who wasn’t mustachioed, who wasn’t the classic villain. This is romantic. That approach is much scarier than playing something creepy,” he said.

Bell, known for his starring role in Billy Elliot, says he was drawn to the project because it gave him the opportunity to play someone different from his previous roles (he was also in Rocketman) and to work with Moss, whom he describes as “the best currently active actress.

an irresistible script

Moss says that after reading the script, it was impossible for her to say no. “I wasn’t looking for another TV role, but this was one of those things that makes you say, ‘I don’t think I can stop doing this.’ I try to find things that feel like I can’t stop doing this.”







Elisabeth Moss, in her new series “Illuminated”. Apple TV+ photo via AP

The real challenge, he said, was filming a series that constantly changes his reality. Kirby is so traumatized by Harper that she is disoriented to time and always trying to catch up on her own life.

“I definitely had to remind myself what I knew and didn’t know in the story at the time. It was about a hundred times harder to shoot this out of order than anything else I’ve ever done before,” the actress said.

At the end of a work day, Moss says he chooses to watch lighter things: “I don’t come home from filming to watch super serious stuff. I don’t think that’s a good idea.” But then he clarifies that they don’t expect me to do a comedy or romantic comedy soon.

“As an actress and director, I’m much more interested in drama. I have more fun doing drama,” she concluded.

wd

Look also