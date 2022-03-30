Elisabeth Moss in the trailer for ‘Las Luminosas’ that Apple TV + will premiere on the 29th





By Writing





Unexplained murders and mysteries with the protagonist of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Invisible Man”



While we wait for the premiere of the new season of The Handmaid’s Talewe will have the opportunity to see Elizabeth Moss in the series THE LUMINOUS that Apple TV + will premiere on April 29.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, the series will tell the story of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) is a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality.

what are you waiting for follow us on youtube? The trailers of the latest cinema and VOD releases. Go to the channel

When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his assault, he teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to try to discover the identity of his attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and his personal traumas allow his assailant to always stay one step ahead of them.





