Elisabeth Moss lamented the departure of a colleague in “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Elisabeth Moss, who stars in “The Handmaid’s Tale” as June Osbourne, said it was difficult for Alexis Bledel to leave the show.

The last one played Emily in the Hulu series and is mostly recognized for her role as Veronica in the series “Gilmore Girls”.

“I love Alexis so much, I’ve known her for years, from our ‘Mad Men’ days. We were all very sad that she couldn’t record with us this year, but I think she’s extraordinary,” the “The Invisible Man” actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Likewise, the 40-year-old blonde suggested that the absence of her partner is noticeable and difficult to fill. “It wasn’t the easiest thing to handle, I’ll be honest, because she’s such a great, fantastic part of the show.”

Likewise, Elisabeth Moss detailed in the interview that despite everything, the fate of her cast partner’s character was very well developed. However, to tell it would be to make a big spoiler for those who enjoy “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

You can come and go whenever you want

On the other hand, it was in May when the also actress of “The brotherhood of the pants” made the public revelation that she would withdraw from the plot.

“After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this point. I will be eternally grateful to executive producer Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, with Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” she stated in a statement released by Variety.

However, if Bledel decides to return to the show, he will be able to do so for the sixth and final installment of episodes of this series, according to the executive named in the statement.