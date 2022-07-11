Elisabeth Moss on her departure from ‘The Power of the Dog’

The marriage that the power of the dog we saw played by Kirsten Dunst Y Jesse Plemons (also married in real life), was originally going to have different faces. At the beginning of the development of this adaptation of thomas savagethe New Zealander Jane Campion I had thought of Elizabeth Moss Y paul dano, who undoubtedly would have given a different touch to George Burbank and Rose Gordon. But Dano ended up falling, and the same thing happened with Elisabeth Moss on account of her commitments to the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, where he was also going to make his debut behind the cameras. Moss believes that jumping into directing has been “the most creatively satisfying thing he has ever done”.

“What I wanted was to direct, because I am very familiar with the series and I wanted to take it one step further. I felt I could do it and in the end I loved it.” reveals to IndieWire. However, the role of Rose earned Dunst an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress while the power of the dog became the front runner of the prize race (with presence in 12 categories and the final victory for Campion for Best Direction). Considering this triumph, it is inevitable to wonder how Moss feels after walking away from the project. And a little sorrow, yes, he gives it, of course. Especially since she and Campion are not strangers: they have already worked together on two seasons of Top of the Lake.

“I really wanted to do it and Jane and I talked about it for a couple of years. But she and I have been very kind to each other in this process, knowing that sometimes these things do not work, and the truth is that it is not anyone’s fault.recalls the actress The invisible man. Plus, she’s very happy with what Dunst has done with the character. “I was glad Kirsten did it because I respect her a lot as an actress. I think that if that role had gone to someone I didn’t like, I would have disliked it (…) “And obviously it’s a very nice movie. In the end I’m glad everything turned out the way it did, but my only desperate wish is to work with Jane again.”





Maybe in a third season of Top of the Lake, where Moss plays detective Robin Griffin? Well, it is not something that the actress has not considered. “I’ve told him many times ‘just tell me, tell me what country you’ll be in, and I’ll introduce myself there.'”

