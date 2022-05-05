Elisabeth Moss on the message of “The Luminous”, her new series: “The victims have to have a voice and be heard”

“When my character starts to realize she’s getting closer to the truth, so does the audience,” Elisabeth Moss said of “Shining Girls'” narrative dynamics. (AppleTV)



After starring in the acclaimed drama The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Moss became involved in another television production based on a successful book, this time written by Lauren Beukes: The Shining Girls. The Apple TV+ drama centers on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), an archivist for a print media outlet in Chicago who gave up investigative journalism after being the victim of a traumatic assault. A murder story reminds her of her own case: she teams up with experienced and troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to follow in the footsteps of his attacker, whose identity he does not know.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“I think our desire was to put the audience in Kirby’s point of view. She’s never sure what’s next in her life, and even when she’s sure, at any moment the rug she’s standing on can be pulled away,” Moss said in a video call with Infobae. The actress -who also produces this fiction- added: “When he begins to realize that he is getting closer to the truth, to solving the mystery, so does the audience: we allow him to begin to understand, to give him clarity so that he can understand together with Kirby what’s going on.”

After “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Elisabeth Moss got involved in another television production based on a successful book, this time by Lauren Beukes: “The Luminous” (Apple TV+).

the plot of The Shining Girls explores the back room of unsolved cases that are linked and cause the protagonist to relive her worst traumas, but also her spirit of investigation. Meanwhile, this unidentified assailant (Jamie Bell) is far ahead of both journalists without leaving any clues and without being considered guilty of so many crimes. “ If there is a message from the series, it is that the victims have to have a voice and they have to be heard. It is a very powerful message, it is a problem that is very present in today’s culture throughout the world,” said Moss, who has just starred in The invisible mana film that approaches the subject from the angle of slasher cinema.

After the last season of The Handmaid’s Tale and a couple of titles for the cinema, the winner of the Emmy will shine in this eight-episode metaphysical drama: “That particular topic is what Kirby’s journey is about: finding her voice not only to speak for herself, but also for the women who will never have that chance,” she said. the actress. He added: “I love projects that introduce a deeper message, like a Trojan horse, within the series: it is something entertaining, you want to know what happens in the next episode, but it has a much deeper layer underneath that is very important”.

Trailer for “Shining Girls”. (AppleTV)

It is also a series about journalism, and it was a construction designed with that focus. Kirby’s curiosity about the similarity between the cases opens a path to an investigation by the police investigation, and new revelations lead to other paths.

Moss, known for her role in Mad Men and from her role as producer, she better explained the development of that side: “There were errors that were made within the case, errors that the police made in the investigation and, of course, errors in the report. What Dan and Kirby do, which I think is fantastic, is bring integrity back to history, bring integrity back to journalism. There is a story to be told here, there are things that have not been told, and telling the story to the world through the newspaper becomes their mission: to tell the truth for these victims and try to catch this guy before he does something else.

Moss’ character Kirby teams up with reporter Dan (Wagner Moura) to investigate a series of unsolved crimes. (AppleTV+)

The Shining Girlspremieres every friday in AppleTV+ .

KEEP READING:

Shining Girlsthe new Elisabeth Moss for television after The Handmaid’s Tale

severity: a haunting sci-fi thriller series produced and directed by Ben Stiller

Lee Min-ho alone with Infobae for Pachinko: “I am not completely satisfied with my career”