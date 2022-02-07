Elisabeth Moss on the trail of a killer in the AppleTV + series teaser trailer

The thriller, which also involves The Handmaid’s Tale actress as director and executive producer, will debut in streaming on April 29.

A killer who travels through time always implementing the same murderous scheme to survive and a journalist struck by a personal trauma that runs after him relentlessly. Shining Girlsbased on the 2013 novel of the same name by Lauren Beukesis a new series of Apple TV + with the award-winning Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men). The streaming video service has released the first teaser trailer and announced the exit datethe next April 29 (with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday).

The plot of Shining Girls

Adapted by the showrunner Silka Luisa and also produced by Appian Way from Leonardo Dicaprio, Shining Girls is described as a “metaphysical thriller” by 8 episodes. The series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper clerk who sidelined her journalistic ambitions after suffering a traumatic assault. When Kirby discovers that a recent murder mirrors her case, she teams up with seasoned but complicated journalist Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura, Narcos), to find out the identity of his attacker and hunt him down. When the two realize that so many unsolved cases are inextricably linked, their personal trauma and Kirby’s clouded mind allow the killer to always stay one step ahead. In the teaser we see Kirby on the trail of a man he has already killed many times and will kill again and who, as the protagonist says, is “all and none at the same time”.

The rest of the cast

In addition to being the protagonist, Elisabeth Moss is also executive producer and director of some episodes. The director of the first two episodes, however, there is the Emmy award Michelle MacLaren (breaking Bad). They complete the cast Phillipa Soo (Dopesick) as a highly intelligent and self-confident woman who works in the research department of the Adler Planetarium; Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) in those of a mysterious and lonely man with a surprising connection to the character of Elisabeth Moss and Amy Brenneman (Private Practice) as Kirby’s mother.