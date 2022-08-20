Elisabeth Moss prefers a dramatic workday

SHINING GIRLS-ELIZABETH MOSS (AP)

She thrived as the only male executive at a 1960s advertising agency in “Mad Men,” led the charge against a totalitarian regime in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and battled a couple abusive in the 2020 movie “The Invisible Man.” Speaking of her choices as an actress, it makes sense for her to want to seek out Elisabeth Moss if things go wrong.

“That’s a huge compliment,” Moss said recently of the idea that she’s a desirable actress for a movie set in a trench. “With the characters I play, I always intend to show how tough an ordinary person can be. I want people to feel like, ‘Oh, I could be that person. I would do that’. Or, ‘I hope I react that way.’ I like the idea of ​​playing everyday superheroes because I think we all have a kind of superhero inside of us.”

However, fighting the bad guys is not easy. In his new Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls,” Moss has his work cut out for him. She plays Kirby, a newspaper archivist in 1990s Chicago who is hunted and stalked by a serial killer (Jamie Bell) named Harper, who is always one step ahead of his victims and the authorities. Part of what makes the series exciting to watch is that it seems impossible to stop it.

Moss, who serves as executive producer and also directed two episodes, said of Bell, “I know I’m probably biased, but I really think this is the best thing he’s ever done. He amazed us every day.”

Harper is so confident that he approaches his prey with arrogance. Moss says it’s that charisma that sells the character.

“Our intention was to find someone who wasn’t mustachioed, who wasn’t the classic villain. This is romantic. That approach is much scarier than playing something creepy,” she said.

Bell says he was drawn to the project because it gave him the chance to play someone different from his previous roles (“Billy Elliott,” “Rocketman”) and work with Moss, whom he describes as “the best actress working today.” ”.

In Moss’s case, the script made it impossible to say no.

“I wasn’t looking for another TV role, but this was one of those things that makes you say ‘I don’t think I can stop doing this.’ I try to find things that feel like I can’t stop doing them.”

The real challenge, he said, was filming a series that constantly changes his reality. Kirby is so traumatized by Harper that she is disoriented to time and always trying to catch up on her own life.

“I definitely had to remind myself of what I knew and didn’t know in the story at the time. It was about 100 times harder to shoot this out of order than anything else I’ve ever done before,” she said.

At the end of a work day, Moss opts for lighter things: “I don’t come home from filming to see super serious stuff. I don’t think it’s a good idea.” But don’t expect Moss to be signing on to do a rom-com or sitcom anytime soon, either.

“As an actress and director, I’m much more interested in drama. I have more fun doing drama,” she said.