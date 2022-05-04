Elisabeth Moss revealed how her childhood was within Scientology and assured that it is not a sect

Elizabeth Moss She is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry, and her characters always have a feminist tinge that makes her one of the most beloved in Hollywood. However, there is a big contradiction: He has been part of the Church of Scientology since he was born.. Many rate this organization as a dangerous and commercial sect.

The actress referred for the first time to her relationship with the religion that has several famous followers, such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta, who have high ranks within the Church. “It is not a closed religion. It is a place that is very open to welcoming someone who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s what it probably is the most misunderstood”, he said in an interview he gave to The New Yorker.

Elisabeth Moss does not consider the Church to be a cult (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

Elisabeth Moss’s history with Scientology

The parents of Elizabeth Moss joined Scientology during the 1970s, before she was born. His dad was an English jazz musician, and he shared a band with Ron Miscavige, the father of the current leader of the Church. This is how several of the current followers arrived: since childhood, growing within the system and exceeding the imposed levels. According to the religion, children are seen as “ancient beings who simply enter a baby body.”

The actress took the “Key of Life” course when she was just 8 years old and by 11 she had reached the state of “Clear”, that is, she was free of trauma and pain.. One of the tenets of this belief is that the mind is divided into analytical and reactive, and the latter must be overcome to be clean.

In 2017, performed a treatment detox which involves prolonged exposure to heat and the intake of large amounts of niacin. “I think it’s those traumatic incidents, or those moments of pain (emotional or physical), those that prevent you from being who you are now”, he expressed in the interview.

Elisabeth Moss used, in addition to her talent, Scientology contacts to succeed in Hollywood. (Photo: AFP / MARK RALSTON)

His career was fueled by big names in the industry who share Church. His representative since he was 10 years old is Gay Ribisimanager and mother of actors Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi.

When asked about how Scientology helped her throughout her life, she assured: “Communication is something I obviously use a lot, not only in my work but also in my interpersonal relationships. That’s probably one of the basic things I learned and use every day: the power of simply listening to someoneto make someone feel heard, not to belittle them for what they think or believe, even if you think it’s wrong.”

Those who left the Church denounced that Scientology forces them to cut ties with members of their families who do not share the same beliefsin addition to forcing forced labor as punishment those who cause problems within the organization. Of course, this is denied by the authorities.

“I would just encourage people to find out for themselves. I have been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking it as gospel. Obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy It’s very important to me”, said Elisabeth about these versions.

He added: “I don’t want people to be distracted by something like this when they look at me. I want you to see the character. I feel like when actors reveal too much about their lives, sometimes I’m looking at something and I’m like ‘Oh I know she just broke up with that person’ or ‘I know she loves doing hot yoga‘, or whatever”

Elisabeth Moss is the rebellious protagonist of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)

The Elisabeth Moss and Leah Remini episode

Leah Remini She is one of Scientology’s best-known defectors. She made a successful documentary series showing different experiences related to leaving the Church. In 2017, Elizabeth Moss and she crossed paths at an award show, and when Remini won for her work, the actress got up and left. The speculations were not long in coming.

“I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that”, he pointed to The New Yorkerlowering the price of the fight that everyone expected and until now had not been clarified.

