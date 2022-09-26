Elisabeth Moss Says ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Didn’t Feel Like ‘Just Crazy Science Fiction’ After Roe V. Wade Was Canceled

Image credit: Shutterstock

elisabeth moss revealed that the team behind his hit series The Handmaid’s Tale have major discussions about the issues reflected in the show, as many have drawn comparisons to dystopian Gilead and the United States in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Elisabeth spoke about the importance of having those discussions during an interview on the view on Monday, September 26.

co-host sara haines He pointed out the comparisons that politicians have made to the series, as well as the protesters dressed as the characters to show their feelings about the fight for reproductive rights. “After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the show is more relevant than others,” she said.

Elisabeth admitted that there were both “professional” and “personal” experiences that the show’s team brought when making the Hulu series, which is now in its fifth season, and revealed that they wished the show wasn’t so believable. “We wish this was crazy science fiction, like, ‘I can’t believe this. This would never happen. That would be a lot more fun for us, it would be a lot more fun to do and a lot more fun to talk about,” she commented.

From the personal point of view “as women, citizens and human beings”, Elisabeth revealed that the team has important discussions on issues while working on the program. “We are telling this story through the lens of this woman and this character. There are a lot of different experiences from people who work on the show, so of course we have those conversations,” she said.

In light of SCOTUS overruling Roe, Elisabeth made similar comments about doing the show following the decision. She revealed that feelings on set were “grim” after the leak of the draft decision to reverse the landmark case in a May interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s not something we’re excited about, when there are these parallels and when your character is used as an example of something that’s happening in real life,” he said. “I wish it would stop being so damn relevant.”