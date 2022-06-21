Elisabeth Moss speaks for the first time about her relationship with the Church of Scientology

Elisabeth Moss is a famous actress and director of American origin, best known for having played Peggy Olson in the successful 2007 television show, Mad Men, and for her leading role as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale (99%), series dystopia created by Bruce Miller and based on the homonymous novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985.

Also read: The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Says Gina Carano’s Firing Was Unfair

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Elizabeth Moss She spoke openly about her relationship with the Church of Scientology, something that had never happened before, as the actress preferred to remain silent about her belief. Moss spoke about the rumor that she had left the Television Critics Awards in 2018 just as the former Scientologist Leah Remini went up to receive the statuette as producer of the documentary series Scientology and The Aftermath. Moss said the following about his sudden absence from the speech Remini:

I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that.

In case you missed it: Article by Amber Heard against Johnny Depp was created to “capitalize” on the premiere of Aquaman, confirms organization

Leah Remini stated in the past that this church forbids Moss talk to her because Remini has an “antisocial personality,” as reported by The New Yorker. Given this statement, Moss answered the following:

She has never approached me. I have never received any request to speak with her. So there hasn’t been an opportunity for her to say that. I don’t know her that well, so it’s not like we’re friends with her.

In addition to the first rumor, there is another. In 2017, when Moss won his Emmy for The Handmaid’s Talethanked her mother on stage for teaching her “that you can be nice but tough.” The Hollywood Reporter published an article after the award ceremony in which a former Scientologist claimed that swearing is the way church members silence average people. Scientology informant, Tony Ortega, added that cursing is “almost a sacrament” in this religion. The church denied this and maintained that “there is no such teaching.”

We also recommend: Fans propose that Johnny Depp’s daughter replace Amber Heard as Mera in the DCEU