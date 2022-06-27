Elisabeth Moss spoke in depth about her connection to Scientology and revealed why she seeks to keep her spiritual life a secret

John Lamparsky

Although he had never hidden it until now, Elisabeth Moss decided to speak openly about her faith, of the problems that this generated in some of his most successful works and why he prefers to keep his private and spiritual life as private as possible.

In a long note published The New Yorkerthe actress and protagonist of Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale Y Shining Girlsthe new Apple TV+ seriesrevealed that he grew up in the Church of Scientology and addressed the issue.

“I don’t want to seem reserved” , explained the actress when the subject of Scientology was mentioned to her. “If you and I met and spent time as friends, I’m an open book about it”, he explained. However, she later added, “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they look at me. I want him to see the character.”

Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss in a scene from the brand new Shining Girls, on Apple TV+

Moss said that, for her, Hollywood figures reveal too much of their private lives and that many times what happens to her is that she finds herself watching a movie or a series and thinking “`That actor just broke up with such a person’ or ‘I know she loves doing hot yoga,’ or whatever.”.

Although he never went out to tell the four winds, Moss never hid his membership in Scientology . And fans of June, her character from The Handmaid’s Tale -one of the most transcendental roles of his career- showed their confusion about it from the start.

In the Hulu series, Moss plays a woman who manages to escape from a patriarchal dystopian society known as Gilead.. Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the series imagines a repressive theocracy that overthrows the United States and forces women into regimented roles. The maids are fertile women who are raped by their commanders to have children and populate the world.

Elizabeth Moss, protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale

For a long time, Moss fans were puzzled that June is the complete opposite of what a Scientology woman would profess : a feminist warrior who fights against an oppressive and sectarian government. the clash between The Handmaid’s Tale and Scientology even provoked criticism against Moss. When the journalist The New Yorker asked about it, Moss was categorical: “People can obviously have whatever they want in mind, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it will be something else.” sentenced.

“Obviously, something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is something very important to me. I would just encourage people to figure it out for themselves. I myself have been guilty of reading an article or seeing something and taking it as a holy word, “the topic concluded.

On Scientology in particular, he stated that It is not about “a closed religion. “It is a place that is very open to welcoming someone who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s probably the most misunderstood ”, he explained.

Finally, Moss recalled an incident in which, by Scientology, she claims to have been exposed. The first happened during Critics Choice Awards 2017. Moss was nominated for The Handmaid’s Tale when the Scientology dropout, Leah Remini won an award for her documentary series against Scientology.

At that point, he made sure that Moss had gotten up from his chair because of Remini’s speech. “I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that.” . “I never received the order not to talk to her,” Moss later added about Remini’s statements, who assured that Scientology encourages Moss not to talk to her.

In addition to her role as June, Moss is remembered for her participation in Mad Men. In the famous series starring Jon Hamm she played Peggy, an intelligent and determined publicist who managed to make her way in an environment -the nascent advertising industry of the 1960s- fully dominated by men.

“I like to play roles that are very conflicted or that have some major trauma, which is very different from my life”, Moss confessed to The New Yorker. Furthermore, he said that watch romantic comedies and movies Marvel but through acting he travels to an emotional netherworld, a process he could describe as “fun”.