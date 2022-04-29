Elisabeth Moss spoke of her link to Scientology

Like so many artists Hollywood among the ones who Tom Cruise is the most remembered example, Elizabeth Moss She is also one of the members of the church of scientology. What is striking is that, unlike many of those who are part of this cult, the star of The Handmaid’s Tale is not usually very public when it comes to her faith. Now, in an interview with the media new yorker was consulted about her link with this church.

“I don’t want it to seem like I’m secretive. If we meet and hang out as friends, I’m an open book about it.”he pointed Moss. In this context, he remarked that he does not usually speak much in interviews or publicly about this because he does not want people to “get distracted” when you see her perform. “I want you to see the character”highlighted the actress, who said that many times the stars of Hollywood “reveal too much of their lives”.

When asked about what life is like inside the church of scientologywhere she grew up from a very young age, Moss made it clear that “it is not a closed religion”. Thus, he highlighted: “It is a very open place and willing to receive someone who wants to learn more about it”. In this context, he remarked that these types of concepts are the most commonly “misunderstand” every time you talk about your religion.

The curious thing is that, despite his way of living the faith, he had no problem starring in a show openly critical of religion (especially Orthodox) as The maid’s tale. On this point, Moss he pointed: “Obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is something very important to me. I would just encourage people to figure it out for themselves. I have been guilty of reading an article or seeing something and taking it as a holy word”hill.

Shining Girls, the new Moss series

This Friday, AppleTV+ premiere Shining Girlsa new series inspired by the book written by Lauren Beukes. The story is told from the point of view of Kirby (Moss)a young woman who survives a murder attempt and who, upon discovering that there were similar cases with murdered young women, joins a journalist from the Chicago Sun-Times to start an investigation. The season will be made up of a total of 8 deliveries that will be released weekly.