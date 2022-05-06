Elisabeth Moss spoke of her link with Scientology and recounted her childhood within the church

Faith moves mountains, marks a path and gives meaning to the lives of those who profess it. Having grown up in scientologyfor Elizabeth Moss it was a path to his personal discovery.

In the seventies, Moss’s parents joined Scientology at the invitation of Miscavige Rumthe father of the current leader of the church.

The award-winning actress spoke about her religion

Here, the actress began her journey of faith with the course of the “Key of Life” at the age of eight, going on to “Clear” at 11, a stage in which the child is considered to be free of trauma and pain, since they believe that they are “ancient beings that simply enter a baby body”.

“Communication is something that I obviously use a lot, not only in my work but also in my relationships. That’s probably one of the basic things that I learned and use every day: the power to just listen to someone, to make someone feel heard, to not put them down for what they think or believe, even if you think it’s wrong.” Moss said about the importance of Scientology in your life.

Moss stars in the hit The Handmaid’s Tale

While for many it is only a dangerous sectfor much of the Hollywood community it’s your rock. actors like Tom Cruise Y John Travoltawent through separations and losses thanks to the support of this community that brings them together.

“I would encourage people to find out for themselves. I have been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking it as gospel. Obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me.” expressed the actress about the detractors of her belief.

The actress has manifested herself as devoted to religion

not only the life of Elisabeth Moss is ruled by ScientologySo is your career. Her manager, Gay Ribisi, is part of the church and, like Moss’s parents to the actress, He instilled the beliefs of this current in his children, who were also actors, from an early age. Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi.

