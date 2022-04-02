Elisabeth Moss stars in Shining Girls, the new Apple TV + series

AppleTV+ is currently one of the leading platforms when it comes to series and has just released the trailer for a new production entitled Shining Girls -translated into Spanish as The bright-in which Elisabeth Moss is the protagonist. The actress who shined in The Handmaid’s Tale now he will surprise us in a psychological thriller based on the homonymous novel by Lauren Beukes.

The series is created by silka louis and the official synopsis advances: “Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper activist who had to put a stop to her journalistic ambitions after suffering a traumatic attack. Years after the brutal episode, Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is connected to his attack.. He teams up with a veteran reporter (Wagner Moura) to understand their ever-changing present and confront their past.”

Shining Girls. Photo: Apple TV+.

Shining Girls will arrive on the Apple TV + platform with its first three episodes on April 29. Then, each week a new chapter will be released until completing the eight that will make up the first season. The cast of the series is completed with Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, and Amy Brenneman.

In the trailer released today, this story is presented that addresses the figure of a femicide, a man who the police are looking for but who “no one has seen” and seems to be responsible for multiple deaths of women. Moss will be in the role of investigator in this police that seems to present certain aspects similar to films like Seven or Zodiac: “He is everyone, he is nobody, he is all the time”, states the protagonist, inaugurating the fantastic aspect of the plot around temporality.