Elisabeth Moss stars in the trailer for Shining Girls

AppleTV+ brings us the first official trailer for Shining Girlshis upcoming original series starring and being produced by the star of The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Mosswhich debuts on the streaming platform on April 29:

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes of the same name, the story follows Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after suffering a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she teams up with the experienced but troublesome reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker. When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow their assailant to stay one step ahead.

In addition to Moss and Moura, Shining Girls features the performances of Phillipa Soo, Amy Brennemann Y Jamie Bell.

