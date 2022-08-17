Elisabeth Moss Stars in “Top of the Lake” Premiere on TNT Series

A small New Zealand town is shocked by the disappearance of a twelve-year-old girl who was pregnant. The place full of secrets is suitable for all those possibly involved to want to hide something, while other parallel stories seem to be related to the case. In the midst of it all, the assigned detective soon suffers some personal effects in the investigation, and must test her limits and her emotions. Top of The Lake is the new premiere of TNT Series which can be seen every Saturday, from August 20, at 23.00 (MEX) hours.

Detective Robin Griffin travels to New Zealand to investigate the case of a twelve-year-old girl who has been found inexplicably submerged in a frigid lake and then disappears. What could be just another disappearance case is complicated by two reasons: the little girl is five months pregnant and has always refused to say whose, and her father is a mafia drug boss who soon becomes the prime suspect. Robin becomes obsessed every minute with finding her, until she realizes that finding the girl is equivalent to finding herself along with some things that she kept well hidden.

Top of The Lake stars Elisabeth Moss (Robin Griffin), Thomas M. Wright (Johnno), Jacqueline Joe (Tui), Peter Mullan (Matt), Kip Chapman (Luke), Jay Ryan (Mark), Robyn Nevin (Jude), and Holly Hunter (GJ).

