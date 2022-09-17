Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): “We want to continue giving voice to those who don’t have one” | TV

And at last, June Osborne found peace. The liberating closing of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (HBO), that brutal hunt in the woods, in no man’s land, of a single man —June’s monster, a cornered and sold by some and others Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes)—, marks the first minutes, equally liberating of the fifth installment. Who is behind and in front of the camera is the same person, Elisabeth Moss (Los Angeles, 40 years old), the actress who has been playing the tortured and heroic June Osborne for eight years, and perhaps that is why the redemption is total. Sounds All I Have To Do Is Dream, of the Everly Brothers, and June finally smiles. Covered in blood, but she smiles. The nightmare is over. Is she really finished?

“Oh no. It has not finished. Let’s just say the smile doesn’t last long,” Moss says, and laughs. He lets out a small laugh. He is in New York, it is a day at the end of August. She just woke up. She is putting cocoa on her lips, nonchalantly. “But yeah, we’re going to see June happy, for the first time,” she adds. No, no one like her knows what it has cost to get here. Did she decide to lead the premiere precisely because of that? It is the first time that Moss, already an experienced director, has directed episodes of practically all the series in which she has participated since she premiered directing for The Handmaid’s Tale— and one with its own style —in a certain dreamlike way, and of characters, with short, fixed shots, and slow cameras— directs the opening.

To some extent, yes, he answers. “As a director, it was a challenge. Because it is not the same to direct background chapters, as she had done in the fourth batch, chapters like the third, or the eighth, than to direct the first two. Directing the first two episodes of a season somehow sets the tone for that season. I don’t know if it was my idea, but when I accepted I couldn’t believe it. She would wake me up every day and tell me, ‘I’m going to lead the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale!’. It has been a challenge and a privilege,” he explains. It contains, one of those two chapters, the most beautiful scene, she says, that has ever been shot in the series, and that works as a gift for the character, but also for the whole team. “All we did for a whole day was watch a wonderful dancer dance,” she says.

Let’s recap. At the end of season four, Fred Waterford is about to fly to Geneva to clear himself of all blame, having become an asset to Canadian intelligence—he’s ratting out high-ranking people in Gilead—when a twist of fate, or not exactly divine justice, he puts it in the hands of June and a small army of survivors. One finger ends up traveling in an envelope to where his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is waiting for him, and the rest of what remains of his body hangs on a new Wall. At the beginning of this fifth, discovering that she will not be able to pay for what she has done —no one is going to judge her for something that has happened in no man’s land—, she prepares for a new life in which, yes, she can finally hang out with Luke, and hug his other daughter, Nichole.

Yvonne Strahovski in the new chapters of the series. hbo max

“For once, I’m not crying, or screaming, or running through the woods covered in blood on screen. I am in a theater, with my husband, enjoying a show. There were crew members who even cried on set. It was beautiful,” he says. The scene overlaps with Fred’s funeral, culminating in the reappearance in a most unusual circumstance of Hannah, June’s long-lost daughter. That triggers the plot – the final battle between Serena and June – of this fifth season, which is already known to be the penultimate of the adaptation of the Margaret Atwood classic. Until then, June, that god ex machina infinity, will not give up. And, given the way the world is, maybe he shouldn’t.

Moss, a convinced Scientologist and at the same time a feminist, insists, when asked if it is not contradictory, that above all she believes in freedom, also religious. And she answers something like that when she is asked how the series makes explicit what has ended up happening with the repeal of abortion in the United States. “We started shooting in 2016 and then none of this was like that. We would like to think that we have been filming all these years a crazy and unthinkable dystopia, before which the viewer sighed in relief telling himself that this could never happen. Unfortunately, it is not. And although everyone has their opinion about it, we like to think that we are part of something bigger, that we give a voice to those who do not have one, and we want to continue doing so, ”she says.

OT Fagbenle and Elisabeth Moss in the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. hbo max

Regarding what it means to put yourself in the shoes of a character as physically and emotionally suffering as June Osborne, the actress, who at all times is very comfortable in the short video call, downplays it. In part, because of the way she works. “I’m not the kind of actress who lives inside the character all the time. It costs me very little to get in and out. In fact, I think I do my best like this. Directing while starring is great for me in that sense, because I’m inside a scene, crying, very emotional, and I say to myself: ‘Cut!’ And suddenly I’m directing, and I run to see how it turned out on screen. It’s like it’s two people in one, or even three, in that case, ”she explains, amused.

There is a change in the conception of June’s totemic character in this fifth season, since, once she has taken revenge —and savored, with pleasure, her revenge— there are those who judge her for having done so. She is a heroine who does not feel like one, because there are those who are afraid to recognize her as such. “That is something very interesting. What I like the most about the character and from where I have built her from the beginning. Because June is not a classic heroine. She has no cape, she can’t fly. She is one of us. She is human. A woman. A citizen. And what we see is how far an ordinary person can go when something this horrible happens to them. She doesn’t feel like she has to act admirably, just that she has to act. And no, violence is not the answer. But she needs it,” she says, and, before time runs out, she adds, “This season explores just that.”

