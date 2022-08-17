Elisabeth Moss to star in new series from Peaky Blinders creator

MADRID, 3 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

The Emmy winner, Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men) will lead the cast of The Veilan FX Productions miniseries created by Steven Knight (Peaky BlindersTaboo) and will premiere on Hulu.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil. and we are excited to have Elisabeth Moss in the title role,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX, in a statement noting that “Steven’s script is riveting and we’re sure it will reflect Elisabeth’s exceptional talent“.

“I am very excited to tell this very international and contemporary story. We’ve brought together some of the most talented people in the industry. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve been wanting to collaborate with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Also, FX and I are old friends, “said Knight who will write the series, which he will also produce with Moss herself.

The Veil will recount, in the key of a thriller, the complex relationship of two women immersed in a game of trickery and secretswhile making a journey that will take them through Istanbul, Paris and London.

The actress, who is about to premiere the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) on Hulu (HBO Max in Spain) and has just released the luminousApple TV+ series.