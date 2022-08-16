Elisabeth Moss to Star in New Series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator

Elisabeth Moss does not stop: after appearing in the thriller series Shining Girls, the actress is willing to return to the genre with a new episodic product. Is about The Veila series created by Steven Knight for FX and Hulu.

The thriller, written and produced by Knight himself along with Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler and Lindsey McManus, tells the story of the relationship between two women, who play a deadly game of truth. The two find themselves on the road to Paris, Istanbul and London, and their surprising and tense relationship will have many surprises in store for fans. Because one of the women has a secret, and the other is on a mission to reveal it before too many lives are lost. This is a high-tension story, which will certainly be interesting for viewers.

«I’m definitely excited to tell this story, which is truly international and very contemporary.Knight said in a recent statement, adding:

“We have brought together some of the most talented people in the industry. Being able to work with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I have wanted to collaborate with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think it will be a landmark television event.”

The series is still in the pre-production phase and has no release date in sight.