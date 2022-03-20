Elisabeth Moss was initially attached to play ax murderer Candy Montgomery on Hulu’s ‘Candy’

ads

From The Act to The Dropout to The Thing About Pam, true crime miniseries have been all the rage in recent years. Watching our favorite actors fully embody infamous con artists, thieves, murderers and everything in between is undoubtedly excellent television. We may have found ourselves in investigative holes, listening to podcasts and reading a plethora of articles about certain world-famous cases; but seeing the humanity, empathy, and feelings (or lack thereof) pouring out of real-life characters on the small screen allows us to see a story in a whole new light.

Hulu’s recently announced Candy miniseries will detail the notorious 1980 murder of Betty Gore by ax murderer Candy Montgomery. There’s something about a Texas-based suburban housewife who kills her best friend from her neighborhood that makes us reach for a bowl of freshly buttered popcorn (not taking it lightly, of course). Robin Veith and Nick Antosca’s series will star the fabulous Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) as victim Betty Gore, while Emmy nominee Jessica Biel (Limetown) will transform into the less sweet Candy.

While it’s certainly refreshing to see Jessica Biel, who executive produced series like US’s The Sinner, she was originally supposed to play Candy Montgomery, a wife, mother, and churchgoer who seemed to have it all. What happened?

Source: HuluWhy did Jessica Biel replace Elisabeth Moss in Hulu’s drama miniseries ‘Candy’?

In December 2020, Deadline announced that The Invisible Man star would not only play Candy Montgomery in Candy, but would also executive produce alongside Lindsey McManus.

Elisabeth Moss longed for an “anti-hero” role and was excited to reunite with Robin Veith, who was a writer and producer on Mad Men.

Cut to October 2021, when it was announced that Elisabeth Moss had left the project. The reasoning? It simply related to “scheduling conflicts,” sources told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s a shame, but we’re confident that Jessica Biel, who is also an executive producer on the series, will knock it out of the park.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

There is another Candy Montgomery-themed limited series currently in the works at HBO Max.

Netflix and Hulu each released their own Fyre Festival documentaries in 2019. Hulu already has a successful Elizabeth Holmes-themed miniseries (The Dropout), while a similar movie by Adam McKay (Bad Blood) is currently in the works. Now, with two different Candy Montgomery-themed projects, it’s the battle of the miniseries.

Based on Jim Atkinson and John Bloom’s Texas Monthly article on the case, “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” HBO Max will release its six-episode miniseries, called Love and Death, as reported by E! News. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) will play Candy and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) will play Betty.

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) will executive produce the series along with Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, who will also write.

Source: HBO Max

It will certainly be interesting to compare the Jessica-Melanie duo to the Elizabeth-Lily pairing, but maybe it’s time streaming services stopped adapting the same stories around the same time. Until then, may the best ax murderer win!

Candy premieres Monday, May 9, 2022 on Hulu.

ads