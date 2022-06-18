Elisabeth Moss will fight Gilead again

Hulu has finally announced the release date from season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. will be the next September 14 when the series starring Elizabeth Moss return with the first two episodes of its fifth installment. In addition, we also have the first official images Of the same.

The history of the new episodes

At the moment, it was anyone’s guess which one it would be. the history from the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, but Hulu has also released this synopsis on what’s to come in the series:

June (Moss) grapples with the aftermath of killing Major Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. The Serene Widow (Yvonne Strahovsky) tries to improve his image in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Major Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (OT Fagbenle) and Moira (samira wley) battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.





In season 5 of the adaptation of the novel by Margaret Atwood we will also see the characters played by Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger. who will not be Alexis Bledelwho a few weeks ago announced his departure from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.

Now you just have to wait a bit until Hulu releases the first trailer for the new episodes and something else until you can see them. I remind you that in Spain it is seen first through HBO Max, the episodes being most likely available there from September 15.