Elisabeth Moss’s 5 Favorite Movies

Elizabeth Moss She is a great movie lover who, like most human beings, enjoys spending her free time watching a movie. As Far Out Magazine recalls, in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the 40-year-old performer Unveiled His All-Time Favorite Feature Films Mixing Mid-Century Love, Laughter And Drama.

According to the aforementioned medium, the first of the elections of the native of Los Angeles was AnnieHall, the romantic comedy of Woody Allen from the 1970s about a comedian who finds love: “I don’t know how many times I watched it and it doesn’t even matter anymore. It’s one of those movies that every time it comes on TV, I have to sit down and watch it.Even if you have seen it before. It’s such a real relationship. I mean, the first thing I love about Annie Hall it’s humor. it’s just hilarious”, he explained.

The second of the mentioned tapes was the work of Rob Reiner entitled When Harry Met Sally. According to her, this film starring meg ryan Y Billy Crystal “It’s like a kind of movie where I know every word. I just can’t get over it. It is very comforting to me. It’s one of those comfort stories.”

sunset boulevard was the third name that came from the mouth of the Emmy and Golden Globe winner. about the classic billy wilder, Moss revealed that it “sort of shaped my idea of ​​that raw, dramatic performance.” Furthermore, he noted that “the writing in that movie is amazing. It has so many amazing one-liners”.

Finally, Sweet Smell of Success of Alexander Mackendrick and All About Eve by Joseph L. Mankiewicz were the last mentions of the actress. Regarding the first one, she stressed that “her witty phrases are very intelligent”, while regarding the second she recognized that it is one of those productions “that I can see over and over again, and that I have loved since I was a child”. .

We leave you the list of Elisabeth Moss’s favorite films below: