Elisabetta and her granddaughter Lilibet, united by a very special date



Queen Elizabeth alone at Trooping the Color: a party in half

The small one Lilibet, second child of Harry and Meghan Markle, will be one year old this year and will do so on a very special date for the Queen Elizabeth, the grandmother who has not yet been able to meet. While the little one, in fact, will blow out her first candle, the Sovereign will be engaged in the celebrations of her 70th year of reign.

Elisabetta and Lilibet, the special date that unites them

As announced last year, 2022 for Queen Elizabeth represents a very important goal. The Queen is preparing to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, an event that represents a true record: Elizabeth II at 96 will officially be the Longest-lived sovereign the UK has ever had.

Although the Jubilee falls in February, the celebrations are moved to summer, to be exact in the long weekend that goes from 2 to 5 June 2022. And if these days are already important for the Queen, there is an element that adds further weight: precisely on June 4th, in fact, in the midst of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the reign, the granddaughter Lilibet will be one year old.

A special date that unites them, as well as to unite them is the name of the little girl. Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to give their second child the nickname with whom Prince Philip used to call the Sovereign. He was the only one to use this sweet name, so much so that the choice of the Dukes of Sussex at the time caused discussion (and not a little).

The Platinum Jubilee program includes the traditional Trooping the Color, a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral and a great show in the presence of the Royal Family and subjects British. Then on June 4th, on little Lilibet’s birthday, there will be a special event at the Epson Derby and the “Platinum Party at the Palace”, with a concert broadcast live from Buckingham Palace on the BBC.

The Queen’s Jubilee, a half-day party

We still remember today the images of the Trooping the Color of 2021, with a visibly subdued Queen Elizabeth. One of the noblest and oldest ceremonies in the UK, held to officially celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. The last year the ceremony had been very intimate, without pomp or the usual crowd of Royals looking out from the balcony. Thanks to Covid, of course, but above all the unbridgeable loss of Prince Philip, who left the Sovereign with a void in her heart.

This year the celebrations are even more important, given the incredible milestone of the Queen, but there is always something missing. Ironically, while she will be busy celebrating her 70 years of reign on the other side of the ocean, her little granddaughter will have her first year. And she, once again, will be far away.

The Queen has not yet been able to meet the little girl who, since she came into the world, has never set foot in the United Kingdom. Everyone, not just the subjects, hoped that the Jubilee could be the opportunity to finally reunite the Royal Family, but Harry’s latest moves suggest that there is still a long way to go. The Duke of Sussex said he was ready to take legal action until his escort is reassigned, a privilege that is no longer his due given the loss of his titles.

First the death of his beloved Philip, a lifelong companion. Then Meghan and Harry escape to California, together with their nephews Archie and Lilibet. Finally, the trial that sees the son Andrea among the accused. Certainly this Jubilee it will be a good party, but only halfway through.