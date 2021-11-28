Elisabetta Canalis, a day at the beach with the family: in a bikini it is spectacular

Elisabetta Canalis enjoys a day of relaxation and rest by the sea with the family. The former tissue post on social media the sweet images with her daughter Skyler.

After the shipwrecked stories with Christian Vieri and George Clooney, Elisabetta Canalis he seems to have found the emotional stability and serenity he was looking for. Since 2014, the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia – now a successful actress, entrepreneur and presenter – has been happily married to the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri.

The two live permanently in the United States, in California, and the beautiful Sardinian showgirl literally seems to have found her America overseas.

Elisabetta Canalis enjoys sea and family: “On the west coast”

Elisabetta Canalis she enjoyed a day of sun and sea with her family. The presenter. Brian and the daughter of the couple Skyler went to the famous Californian seaside resort Pacific Palisades to spend a relaxing day together by the ocean. “On the west coast” wrote the former tissue alongside the images of the mini family vacation.

Between runs on the beach, kisses with the daughter, and laughter, Elizabeth shared her family moment with her followers. A slideshow showing the family life of the beloved ex Velina. To steal the show, however, despite the impeccable bikini of mother Elisabetta, always beautiful, is the little one Skyler. The little girl is very sweet while she is in the arms of her parents and fills the actress with cuddles and affection.

“But how beautiful you are, but your little one is more!” Canalis followers write in the comments section. “Lucky you!” “You are beautiful”. In a few hours the post has collected thousands of likes, with Canalis having over 4 million followers on Instagram, demonstrating the affection enjoyed by Elisabetta