Elisabetta Canalis, a sexy Instagram run to keep fit

Elisabetta Canalis a few hours ago she posted a carousel of photographs on Instagram while she was engaged in one sexy ride along the streets of Beverly Hills. The beautiful Italian naturalized American model looks as always in great shape. It is no coincidence that his followers wasted no time and commented on the post in many an explosion of love and admiration for the beautiful ex-tissue.

Absolutely sculpted abs, toned biceps and a military green H&M ensemble to accompany Elizabeth’s sexy run. The post, as has already been mentioned, was sponsored by the brand of clothing H&M for the promotion of a sporty line of breathable fitness leggings and tops. Elizabeth showed for the occasion a physique to scream, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that it’s a note sports enthusiast and its profile is proof of this.

The comments on the carousel are from adoring users and full of compliments, but there is no shortage of jokes. One user commented: “Are you Benjamin Button?” referring to the film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” by David Fincher in which Brad Pitt plays a man who is born old to die young. In fact, for Elizabeth it seems that the more the years advance, the less she demonstrates. Another user wrote: “I remembered this Rocky less interesting” referring to the very famous last run of Sylvester Stallone on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the films of Rocky Balboa.

Elisabetta Canalis Instagram: her life is proceeding at full speed

Elisabetta Canalis now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Brian Perri, a successful Italian-American surgeon. The two met in Los Angeles in 2013 thanks to some mutual friends and it was love at first sight. The two got married in 2014 ad Alghero, hometown of the model. From their marriage she was born in 2015 Skyler Eva, their eldest daughter and now reside in a dream mansion in an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles.