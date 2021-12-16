Elisabetta Canalis, after years George Clooney’s confession appears: “He made me …”

Do you remember the love story between Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney? Here’s what the Hollywood actor revealed years after their split.

George Clooney is one of the best known and most appreciated American actors in the world of showbiz. His career spans many successful films, including Ocean’s eleven, The Ides of March, but also successful TV series, such as ER Doctors on the front line. During his work he has also received many awards and for many he is considered a real sex symbol.

Elisabetta Canalis, on the other hand, began her career in Strip the news, the irreverent program conceived by Antonio Ricci, in which she worked for years as a tissue. Then she modeled and did some participation in some movies and TV series. Their love story began in 2019 and lasted about two years and made millions of Italians dream. Today, despite it’s over, George Clooney is keen to remember his former partner. Here’s what he said about it.

What did George Clooney say about Elisabetta Canalis? Here are his words

The couple has long since separated and both have found their stability together with his current companions. She married an American surgeon, Brian Perry, with whom she had a daughter, Skyler Eva. The couple live in Los Angeles, despite the fact that she makes many trips to Italy for work.

He kept adding hits upon successes and as far as private life is concerned, he too has settled down, as they say. Indeed, he who was considered the golden bachelor has married Amal Alamuddin, lawyer, with whom he had twins, Ella and Alexander. A curiosity that has not gone unnoticed is that the wedding was celebrated in Venice, in our country.

But George Clooney always remembers his partner very fondly, even if they are no longer together. Here is what she said in an interview reported by DiLei: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis, she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my lifetime”. For the actor, the Italian showgirl remains a sweet memory and in his words there are no traces of hatred or resentment. A good example of how we can move forward without tarnishing the past.