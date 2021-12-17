Elisabetta Canalis | after years the confession of George Clooney appears

(Thursday 16 December 2021)Remember the love story betweenAnd? Here’s what the Hollywood actor revealedfrom their separation.

George Clooney is one of the best known and most appreciated American actors in the world of showbiz. His career spans many successful films, including Ocean’s eleven, The Ides of March, but also successful TV series, such as ER Medici on the front line. During his work he has also received many awards and for many he is considered a real sex symbol.

Elizabeth Canalis And George Clooney at an event – Getty ImagesElizabeth Canalis, instead, …Read on topicnews