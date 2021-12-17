Elisabetta Canalis | after years the confession of George Clooney appears
Remember the love story between Elizabeth Canalis And George Clooney? Here’s what the Hollywood actor revealed after years from their separation.
George Clooney is one of the best known and most appreciated American actors in the world of showbiz. His career spans many successful films, including Ocean’s eleven, The Ides of March, but also successful TV series, such as ER Medici on the front line. During his work he has also received many awards and for many he is considered a real sex symbol.
Elizabeth Canalis And George Clooney at an event – Getty ImagesElizabeth Canalis, instead, …Read on topicnews
Advertising
carlomannaro : RT @MFinestri: ‘I LIKE COMFORT’ ‘QUOTE “It’s always hot here, so we need the pool all year round” #BELLAVITA #glamour # veli… – carlomannaro : RT @infoitcultura: Elisabetta Canalis pictures of her spectacular villa in Los Angeles – carlomannaro : RT @infoitcultura: Maisano permit, in the episode of Wednesday 15 December at Elisabetta Canalis’ home – carlomannaro : RT @infoitcultura: Los Angeles, Elisabetta Canalis’ dream villa: luxury, swimming pool and super-equipped gym – Business Italians : Elisabetta Canalis: ‘The gossip about me today doesn’t work’ –
Elisabetta Canalis
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Elisabetta Canalis