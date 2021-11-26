Elisabetta Canalis, after years the confession of george Clooney arrives: “He made me …” – the Democrat

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney, how can we forget them? Years later, the actor’s background arrives

A truly beautiful couple, who have been interested in the gossip world for several years, and never go out of style. They have talked about magazines, paparazzi, fans and broadcasts and still attract a lot of interest today about their history. International media attention has followed them for a long time.

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney, for some time, have been one of the most beautiful couples in the world of international entertainment. In fact, they have attracted curiosity from all over the globe. Everyone wanted to find out anything that could affect their life, sentimental and professional.

But now, comes a very interesting background and that not all of us knew. They made us dream and we lived with them the most important moments that revolved around the relationship between Canalis and Clooney. But then, at some point, the news of their separation arrives and all the fans begin to wonder why such a thing happened.

George Clooney, the actor reveals a curiosity about Elisabetta Canalis

Let’s retrace that out of tune with love, almost from a fairytale. The former tissue, at some point in her life, came to have a love bond with one of the sexiest actors ever. A real sex symbol that has made thousands of women dream around the world thanks to its interpretations on the big and small screen.

Hand in hand, since 2009, for two years they have been at the center of endless attention and international gossip. They participated in many events in which they were the undisputed protagonists, beautiful and always in love. But then comes that particular moment, and their paths they take completely different paths.

Elisabetta Canalis she lives happily today in the United States with her husband Brian Perri, with whom she had a beautiful baby girl. Their daughter is called Skyler Eva. Also for George Clooney the wedding arrives, in 2014, with Amal Alamuddin in Venice. They live happy and very satisfied with what they have built. From their love, in 2017, the twins Ella and Alexander were born. Some time ago, George Clooney himself returned to talk about that love story he lived alongside Elisabetta Canalis.

The actor revealed a background, on the former tissue, somewhat particular. Hearing George Clooney’s words, one understands how pure and sincere their love was. “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis, she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life”.