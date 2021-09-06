Elisabetta Canalis and Bobo Vieri, why is it over? The truth emerges after years

Elisabetta Canalis was one of the most loved showgirls by the Italian public, but do you remember her love story with Bobo Vieri? at the time it made many girls dream. A few hours ago the showgirl revealed what were the reasons for the break with the player. Let’s see together what it is.

Many will remember the beautiful love story between Bobo Vieri and Elisabetta Canalis, in 2000 most of the magazines talked about them.

At the time the couple made millions of Italians dream, as well as being both very beautiful, initially they were also very much in love. Unfortunately at some point something broke between them, which is why they had to break off the relationship.

Today both have taken different paths, Bobo has created a family with another tissue, that is Costanza Caracciolo with whom he has two beautiful girls: Stella and Isbael. Instead Elizabeth, after the gossip about his history with George Clooney, married a renowned American surgeon, Bryan Perry and she too had a beautiful baby girl named Skyler Eva.

But do you know the real reason why Bobo and Elisabetta broke up? In an interview, the former tissue revealed what happened between them and the reasons that led them to the breakup. Let’s see his words together.

Read also-> Pamela Prati, what the showgirl does today after the Mark Caltagirone scandal PHOTO

Elisabetta Canalis on Bobo Vieri “she was always cheating on me”

Many thought that the story between Bobo Vieri and Elisabetta Canalis would last forever, in fact at the time the fans were hoping for a possible marriage and above all in the arrival of a baby.

Loading... Advertisements

Unfortunately the two at some point came together said goodbye forever and they took completely different paths.

Several years after the end of their relationship some have emerged rumors on the reasons for the breakup.

Elisabetta was the first to reveal the details during an interview.

The showgirl explained the reasons that led her to interrupt the relationship and her words were “He was a very cheerful, shall we say, very exuberant and very sensitive to feminine charm. He was cheating on me all the time, but he wasn’t very good at hiding it. I think I’ve always, or almost always, found out. However, to tell the truth, he got a few slaps“.

Read also-> Ilary Blasi, unveiled the bombshell name of the first competitor of Star In The Star

In short, the former tissue has made it clear that the player was not entirely faithful to him, which is why he decided to rightly put a definitive point.