Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney, the most malicious say there is a well-priced pact between them

Any journalist, especially if Italian, in recent years would have a relative just to hear Elisabetta Canalis tell the whole story with George Clooney, minute by minute. She, his girlfriend for two years, from 2009 to 2011. he never talked about it. The most malicious say there is a well-priced pact between them.

Very reserved about her relationships We do not believe it: Canalis does not need money to be discreet as she has always been, revealing very little of all her past loves, from former footballers Bobo Vieri and Reginaldo, to director Gabriele Muccino. Indeed, he kept a secret: «Immediately after the separation with Christian (Vieri, ed) I had a love that lasted three years. Lina story that nobody knows. Not even my mom », confided the showgirl in 2007.

About Vieri: Elisabetta leaves great memories, given that at the dawn of forty, in 2013, he proclaims all his regret: «I only loved Elisabetta Canalis to death. I can tell. You have been the great love of my life ». Even the great Hollywood star Clooney, 10 years after the end of their relationship, says something unexpected and very flattering about the Italian ex-girlfriend: “She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life” .

It must be admitted that in Italy, at the time of the famous love story, there is a sway between nationalist pride and envy. We catch them at the Gatto Nero restaurant in Como and rub our eyes, almost incredulous. The common leitmotif is: “It doesn’t last long”. And when the story ends, two years, one Sanremo Festival and one in Venice later, we are all ready to think it was obvious. “We are not together anymore. It is very difficult and very personal, which is why we hope that our privacy will be respected ”, reads a cold statement from the couple. After all, George has the reputation of a hardened bachelor, even if, in spite of what his closest friends predict, in 2014 he gets married for the second time. Not with our Elizabeth, though.

Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, before the fateful second yes, do not miss an opportunity to make fun of the star by feeding the rumors of his secret homosexuality with jokes, but at a certain point, to the left ring finger of the beautiful Lebanese-born lawyer Amai Alamuddin, an engagement ring dominates. Which gave her just him, George Clooney, the one who after a first marriage ended with his colleague Talia Balsam (1989-1993), declares: «I will never get married again».