Elisabetta Canalis and the painful story of the betrayal suffered

Even the show girl, in an outburst of solidarity with Ambra Angiolini, confesses that she has been betrayed and tells of the painful implications of this experience.

There has been a lot of talk about betrayal in the latter period, especially following the gossip that has seen protagonists Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri, whose relationship would have come to an end precisely because of a third inconvenience. Today, on the other hand, he is talking about his own experience Elisabetta Canalis which, confiding in a well-known women’s weekly, reveals that she was betrayed and shows all his solidarity to the prodigy girl of “Non è la Rai”.

The confession of Elisabetta Canalis

“I too, like Ambra, have been betrayed”, this is the confession that came out unexpectedly from the mouth of Elisabetta Canalis. The show-girl and presenter, now 43 years old, tells an unprecedented aspect and intimate of one’s love life and does it in one impulse of sisterhood towards Ambra Angiolini. The actress, in fact, has recently discovered that she had suffered a betrayal by her partner Massimiliano Allegri and, once the news came out, she was even forced to suffer public humiliation with the delivery of the golden tapir on the part of Striscia la Notizia for having naively placed their trust in a wrong man and not being able to keep him all to himself.

Solidarity with Amber and the weight of fame

Faced with this indelicate gesture, there are not few celebrities to have risen against the program and among these there is the Canalis. “I grew up, I am a woman who understands other women and I identified with Amber’s story”, These are the words that the former tissue dedicates to the story, and then deepens what it meant for her to live this painful experience with the lights of the spotlights on her. “I know what it’s like to be on the pages of newspapers”, states Canalis, who then goes on to reiterate how “Having a broken heart and being reminded of it is not pleasant. If I look back I think back to myself with tenderness“. In those days, in fact, and especially during his 2 year relationship with George Clooney, Elizabeth was one of the undisputed protagonists of gossip national and international and the morbid attention that the media harbored towards her was one of the reasons that led her to moving to the United States, where, being less known, he was able to regain possession of his privacy.



© Getty Images Elisabetta Canalis today

The quiet after the storm

Today it is there and, more precisely, a Los Angeles, that Elizabeth lives happily with her family. In fact, since 2014 Canalis is married to the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri, from which in 2015 he had Skyler Eva, with which the star is used to post funny photos and videos that reveal the sweetest and most maternal side. The serenity reached after years by Elizabeth is the demonstration that not all evils come to harm and that sometimes it is necessary for some people to leave our life to make room for new and better ones.