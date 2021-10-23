News

Elisabetta Canalis back on Lake Como

No, George Clooney has nothing to do with the arrival of Elisabetta Canalis on Lake Como even if many continue to make this combination, the lives of the two (amicably) divided years ago. But the belle Eli yesterday, October 22nd was in Menaggio.

A perfect sunny day to set up a photographic set that saw the beloved Elisabetta Canalis as the protagonist and the unmistakable and equally wonderful panorama of Lake Como.

Elisabetta posted some Stories on Instagram where she showed all the beauty of the lake and said: “My office for a day”, giving a wonderful overview of the fabulous location where they were setting up the set.

No George, then. On the contrary, during the episode of the Hyenas aired on Tuesday 19 October, where Elisabetta Canalis was also presenter together with Nicola Savino, an interview was aired with Brian Perri, her husband since 2014.

The surgeon recounted an unprecedented and romantic version of the couple, dispelling any shadow of crisis: “I love you so much, said Perri. Then he gave her the grades: 10 as a mother, 10 as a cook and 10 as a lover as well. showgirl reciprocates, but more than flattered she was thrilled by her husband’s promise: “You gave me the most precious gift in the world- said Brian- Skyler, our daughter. And one day we will all live together in Italy “.

