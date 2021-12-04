Elisabetta Canalis, because she was dumped by Clooney | The sad truth after years

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney were one of the most envied and loved couples in show business. But why is it over between them? After a long time the sad truth.

2011 – 2021, ten years. It is the time elapsed since Elisabetta Canalis And George Clooney They split up. That love story that had enchanted so many ended suddenly, without precise reasons. A story that lasted only a couple of years, but a period that has given dreams to many.

How many, in that short period, used a very abused term in certain circumstances, that of fable. But maybe this time there was something to it. A young showgirl, popular but very famous only in Italy who manages to capture the golden bachelor of Hollywood. Who knows in Los Angeles how the news was taken.

The gossips, perhaps driven by an irrepressible envy, have spoken of an engagement of convenience. But for whom? It was a beautiful love story which, like many others, ended, but which, unlike many others, closed its doors with elegance and mutual respect. But when was this love story born?

Elisabetta Canalis and Clooney, because the spell is over

Under the summer sun, year 2009, a cover of Who made millions of women jump from deckchairs and beds across four continents. That photo of George Clooney portrait next to Elisabetta Canalis he will have sent aperitifs and ice creams sideways to who knows how many people. A love that blossomed in the Eternal City, it is said at a reception to which Elisabetta Canalis was invited by Manuele Malenotti, Belstaff brand communications manager, friend of Clooney.

Since then i Cloonalis, one of the most spied and photographed couples of the entire Jet-Set. Every opportunity was good to talk about, or gossip about them. From their visits to the splendid residence of the American actor on Lake Como, to the red carpet show at the Oscars, public occasions that will have given hives to many Hollywood stars (women).

Then silence fell. A very noisy silence that anticipated the separation that took place in 2011. Why is their story over?

The truth after years

When a love story ends there never is one reason. Even in the case of the relationship that saw protagonists George Clooney And Elisabetta Canalis the reasons may have been different. Perhaps the age difference, he 50, she 32 may have influenced. It was also said that one of the two, unspecified, wanted to start a family, meeting the clear opposition of the other. What is certain is that the couple split in the best way, without hatred or inappropriate posthumous comments.

Years later, everyone remembers that story with affection and, perhaps, a pinch of nostalgia. Today they are both happy, within their respective families. She is married to the US doctor Brian Perri and from their marriage a beautiful 5-year-old daughter was born, Skyler Eva. He is happily married to Amal Alamuddin, from whom he had two splendid twins, She And Alexander, aged 4.