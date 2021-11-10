Elisabetta Canalis destroys George Clooney: the phrase no ex would like to hear – the Democrat

Elisabetta Canalis lets herself go to a confession about George Clooney. Words that reveal what happened

It was 2009 when two of the sex symbols of the entertainment world come together to form one of the most beautiful couples ever. Elisabetta Canalis, a made in Italy beauty, and George Clooney, fascinating and gloomy, give life to a passionate bond and an intense history together.

Fans of both have literally followed every anecdote and every story about the couple. They cheered on them every single day, until that particular moment came they said goodbye without any warning signs. A sudden decision that aroused the general amazement of all. The red carpets of the Oscars and Golden Globes attended the beautiful couple’s fashion show several times and then greeted them forever.

But why this sudden decision to separate? They never made clear their true intentions behind such a choice. Even if, now, some information has leaked about it. First of all, even if it is not known which of the two, there were plans to build a family while the other did not reciprocate. But the incompatibilities certainly did not end there.

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney, the confessions on the real relationship they lived

After a story lived two years together, hand in hand, the couple is so beautiful and fascinating as to be “From the cover”, takes different paths for everyone’s future. Many have wondered over the years what prompted the two to such a solution, but neither Canalis nor Clooney have ever wanted to give too detailed explanations on the matter, respecting each other’s image.

They tried to live and fully enjoy their relationship and their love, away from gossip and the international eyes of fans. And, we can say, that they have fully succeeded since neither of them has ever entered the media viewfinder in that given period. We also remember that, our ex velina, had just concluded a significant love story with her Bobo Vieri. However, thanks to Clooney, he had found his smile again.

Today, both of them returned to talk about their relationship but with serenity and admitting what there really was with affection. “It was a great love. An extraordinary story. As important as a relationship between a father and a daughter can be – in fact, Canalis was 32 at the time and Clooney 50 – I have good memories with George Clooney, but my husband is the man of my life “ Elizabeth refers to her husband Brian Perri.

Instead, the Hollywood superstar has reported that for him it is an affection that can never die. “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life “.