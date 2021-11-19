Elisabetta Canalis devastates George Clooney: the sentence that no ex would like to hear

The former tissue Elisabetta Canalis destroys the American actor George Clooney: this is the sentence he would have said

Known for her beauty and for having conquered the public at home for her participation in the satirical news Striscia la storia together with her ex friend and colleague Maddalena Corvaglia in the role of tissue: we are talking about Elisabetta Canalis, highly appreciated face and often at the center of gossip for his flirtations that made the entertainment world talk a lot but above all gossip: we can name a few like the one with the footballer Christian Vieri and with the American actor George Clooney, with whom he lived a five-star love affair but this was not enough and between the two the story is over.

Born under the sign of the Virgin, she conquered the Italian public thanks to the famous role of black tissue in the well-known satirical news Striscia la storia together with her former colleague and friend Maddalena Corvaglia and after a fabulous success and many programs and several shootings she she moved to Los Angeles where she lives in a beautiful house with her current husband.

Her career has been studded with successes, especially after participating in Striscia la Notizie, as she has also dedicated part of her working life to some successful films as an actress: we can name a few such as Deuce Bigalow – Whore on sale, Christmas in New York, Decameron Pie , The second time is never forgotten , Dad’s girlfriend And I’m getting married at Christmas.

The beautiful Elisabetta has often been at the center of gossip for her past relationships, we remember the one with Christian Vieri, which ended for the alleged betrayals by the man and later with the Hollywood actor George Clooney from 2009 to 2011, of which one does not the reasons for their separation are never known. At that time, a statement came from London announcing the end of their relationship. They lived a very special love so much that the actor declared that Elizabeth is really nice and she was the woman who made him laugh the most ever.

Although ten years have passed, Elisabetta has made new revelations on that story that has now ended that has frozen the actor and the people of the web.

Elizabeth and the new revelations on the relationship with Clooney

Despite ten years have passed, the beautiful Elisabetta still remembers that love that, in addition to upsetting and making the world of gossip talk, left good memories.

She made new revelations during an interview stating: “It was a great love. An extraordinary story. As important as a relationship between a father and a daughter can be. With George Clooney I have good memories, but my husband is the man of my life“.