News

Elisabetta Canalis devastates George Clooney: the sentence that no ex would like to hear

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

The former tissue Elisabetta Canalis destroys the American actor George Clooney: this is the sentence he would have said

Known for her beauty and for having conquered the public at home for her participation in the satirical news Striscia la storia together with her ex friend and colleague Maddalena Corvaglia in the role of tissue: we are talking about Elisabetta Canalis, highly appreciated face and often at the center of gossip for his flirtations that made the entertainment world talk a lot but above all gossip: we can name a few like the one with the footballer Christian Vieri and with the American actor George Clooney, with whom he lived a five-star love affair but this was not enough and between the two the story is over.

curiosity (web photo)

Born under the sign of the Virgin, she conquered the Italian public thanks to the famous role of black tissue in the well-known satirical news Striscia la storia together with her former colleague and friend Maddalena Corvaglia and after a fabulous success and many programs and several shootings she she moved to Los Angeles where she lives in a beautiful house with her current husband.

Her career has been studded with successes, especially after participating in Striscia la Notizie, as she has also dedicated part of her working life to some successful films as an actress: we can name a few such as Deuce Bigalow – Whore on sale, Christmas in New York, Decameron Pie , The second time is never forgotten , Dad’s girlfriend And I’m getting married at Christmas.

The beautiful Elisabetta has often been at the center of gossip for her past relationships, we remember the one with Christian Vieri, which ended for the alleged betrayals by the man and later with the Hollywood actor George Clooney from 2009 to 2011, of which one does not the reasons for their separation are never known. At that time, a statement came from London announcing the end of their relationship. They lived a very special love so much that the actor declared that Elizabeth is really nice and she was the woman who made him laugh the most ever.

Although ten years have passed, Elisabetta has made new revelations on that story that has now ended that has frozen the actor and the people of the web.

Elizabeth and the new revelations on the relationship with Clooney

the couple eli and geroge smile
revelations (web photo)

Despite ten years have passed, the beautiful Elisabetta still remembers that love that, in addition to upsetting and making the world of gossip talk, left good memories.

She made new revelations during an interview stating: “It was a great love. An extraordinary story. As important as a relationship between a father and a daughter can be. With George Clooney I have good memories, but my husband is the man of my life“.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Claudio Amendola, only Stallone put dad in crisis – Cinema

August 31, 2021

Nicolas Cage takes a break, but assures: “I’m not leaving Hollywood”

September 20, 2021

Music: Tony Hadley, former Spandau Ballet singer, arrives at the Geox in Padua

4 weeks ago

Billie Eilish and the change of look: “I’ll never let myself be overwhelmed by criticism about my body”

October 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button