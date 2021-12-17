Elisabetta Canalis drifts after years a bizarre habit of Clooney: “He loved to do ..”

Elisabetta Canalis is one of the most loved women on the Italian television scene. The story that the beautiful Sardinian had with George Clooney made Italian women dream and even today the reason for the end of the relationship remains a mystery. After years, the former tissue revealed a very bizarre thing.

Elisabetta Canalis he made men fall in love and women dream for his loves. His relationship with Clooney in 2009 he got the press talking international and only after years did the woman reveal an ambiguous habit of the actor. What is it about?

Elisabetta Canalis and the story with Clooney

Elisabetta Canalis meets the fame for the first time in 2002 when she was chosen as tissue from Strip the News with Maddalena Corvaglia. From that moment on for the soubrette they opened the doors of Italian TV. A versatile and ironic girl who knew how win the hearts of young and old.

There Canalis has successfully ventured into the acting and in the series Commedy love Bags with Fabio de Luigi. The woman has conducted many programs and has also walked the most coveted stage and that is Sanremo. The career of Elisabetta Canalis was certainly rich in satisfactions already from its beginnings. We recently saw her on Network 8 to run the program Cover Screw. Her private life over the years has been a lot of chat and paparazzi since the early 2000s when the presenter was with Vieri.

The story with Vieri it went on for years but the two were Young people and love has come to terminus. In 2009 the beloved showgirl amazed the whole world by announcing hers engagement with George Clooney. Our local Elisabetta and the famous actor have stirred up the gossip around the world and intrigued the fans. Until the 2011 the couple was happy then something interrupted the idyll and the terminus arrived.

After years, the most beloved former tissue has foiled an anecdote about star from Hollywood very strange. What did he say?

Here’s what he unveiled

Elisabetta Canalis after hearing what her ex said and that she was the woman he laughed the most with in his entire life, he decided to respond to this comment. Unexpectedly the presenter while conducting Cover Screw said she and Clooney yes. I am have a lot of fun. In fact, it seems that the couple was dedicated to jokes and to rework every moment in a game.

Regarding the moments between them, Elisabetta said: “George is a very funny person and loves to play jokes“And added:”He loved making water balloons for the paparazzi! “.

The woman now happily married with the surgeon Brian Perri and together they have a gorgeous little girl named Skyler Eva, keeps a good memory of her ex and the same goes for him.