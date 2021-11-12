Elisabetta Canalis freezes Clooney, the phrase that no ex would like to hear

During her life Elisabetta Canalis has always made people talk about herself in the world of gossip because of her love life, at first thanks to the dream love with Bobo Vieri and at a later time when she met one of the Most Wanted Hollywood Actors in the World… or George Clooney.

The Italian press still remembers the years that the former tissue girl spent together with Clooney, a perfect couple, often on the cover and known almost for karst. The two have been together for about two years trying to live their relationship away from prying eyes, both in terms of Italian and international gossip.

Today to hold the bench in the world of gossip we find new revelations made by the same Elizabeth Canalis and which concerns precisely the love story he had with the Hollywood star.

Elisabetta Canali: the revelation about Clooney

As we have explained above, the relationship between Elisabetta Canalis and Giorgio Clooney made international tabloids dream and also the fans of the former tissue who, in recent years, had just left behind the long love affair with Bobo Vieri.

According to what was announced by the Italian press, it would seem that Elisabetta Canalis to Bruno Vespa for the book This love talking about Clooney he has declared: “It was a great love. An extraordinary story. As important as a relationship between a father and a daughter can be“.

Shortly after marriage to Brian Perri, Elisabetta Canalis also stated: “I have good memories with George Clooney, but my husband is the man of my life“.

George Clooney: “She was …”

The couple formed by George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis he would have decided to separate due to problems that arose in their relationship and that would have probably pointed out to the actor their age difference. Either way, the Hollywood star still has beautiful memories of his Italian ex-girlfriend.

Not by chance, George Clooney speaking of Canalis not long ago he released the following statement: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life“.