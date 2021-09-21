Elisabetta Canalis, how the daughter became | It is a splendor

Elisabetta Canalis is currently working at the helm of Cover Lives on TV8. But first in his thoughts there is always his family and his beautiful daughter. By the way, did you see how it became?

Elisabetta Canalis, for many years in America, he is currently splitting between Los Angeles and Italy because he is at the helm of Cover screw on TV8. The program is enjoying enormous success and the former tissue of Striscia La Notizia has confirmed what everyone already knew. A true force of nature, very professional and charismatic, a great artist and TV presenter.

But his family and his beautiful little girl always remain first in his thoughts Skyler Eva. By the way, did you see how it became?

Elisabetta Canalis, this is how her beautiful child has become

Needless to say, Elisabetta Canalis is beautiful and very feminine. Everyone loves and worships her and anyone could claim she is one disarming beauty. Over the years she has always kept herself very fit, even if nature has already given her an enviable body. Beyond this, the presenter is a true force of nature, she is charismatic and very professional, she conveys empathy and grace, qualities that not all possess nowadays and in a world like hers.

Over the years she has been at the center of gossip also because of her relationships and the flirtations that have been attributed to her. After the relationship in the early 2000s with Bobo Vieri, was linked to the American actor George Clooney. While in 2014 she got married with the surgeon Brian Perri. A year later, in 2015, the beautiful was born Skyler Eva, their pretty little girl. By the way, did you see how she grew up?

In this video we see a six-year-old girl, truly self-confident and very sunny, incredible for a girl of her age.

She enjoyed explaining how to put the perfume on, all orchestrated by her alone, but supported by her mother’s off-screen help. But the most impressive and fun thing at the same time it was the phrase that Skyler said to Elizabeth: “this cut it!“, Referring to a part of the video that she thought was not good and had to be deleted.

It aroused the smile and the tenderness of all the fans who, despite being so small, already promises well in terms of gab. And she is beautiful, after all, it could not be otherwise with two parents like hers!